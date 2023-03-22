Original title: The national football team qualified for the group stage with 2 wins and 1 loss in the Beach Soccer Asian Cup. Team spirit is the key to advancement

Do you want to receive such sports information and commentary every day? Please click Follow in the upper right corner of this article, thank you for your support.

On March 22, Beijing time, the Beach Soccer Asian Cup continued in Pattaya, Thailand. The Chinese men’s football team achieved two wins and one loss in the Group C group stage of this event, and successfully advanced to the quarter-finals. And the key to our ability to qualify in the group is team spirit. The players achieved what they should have achieved with their tenacious fighting spirit and excellent technical and tactical skills.

In terms of this year’s Beach Soccer Asian Cup, the Chinese men’s football team will do their best under the leadership of head coach Marcelo Mendes. In the first round of the group stage, they beat Lebanon 4-1 to get off to a good start. In the second game, the Chinese team lost to Japan 1-6. It should be said that in the game against the Japanese team, we did not adjust our state in time. Failure to keep up with the rhythm of the game was the key to the loss.

In the third round, our opponent is the Indonesian men’s football team. This round was actually more difficult. Indonesia is the weakest team in Group C. They have achieved two consecutive losses in the first two rounds of the group stage. In the match with the Chinese team, it was a last stand. In the first quarter of the game, the Indonesian team scored two goals in a row to take the lead. This put a lot of pressure on the Chinese team. See also Tim announced his withdrawal from the 2022 Australian Open and his comeback time has been postponed until the end of January next year. However, the Chinese team was not discouraged when they fell behind 0 to 2. And the spirit of teamwork is stronger. In the second quarter of the game, Bai Fan helped the Chinese team score our first goal in the game. After that, the Chinese men’s football team seemed to be invincible. Bai Fan, an excellent domestic male football player, scored again with a free kick to equalize the score. Cai Weiming and Li Yueming scored goals in the following games. The Chinese team took a 5-2 lead in the second quarter. In the end, the Chinese men’s football team defeated the Indonesian team 5 to 4 in the whole game, thus successfully qualifying for the group stage with two wins and one loss. After the Chinese team qualified in the group, they will face the Oman team in the knockout round. This is a challenge for the Chinese men’s football team. In the quarter-finals, as long as the Chinese team can beat the Oman team, the probability of qualifying for the World Cup is very high. If they win another game after the promotion and advance to the final, then the Chinese team will advance to the 2023 UAE Beach Men’s Football World Cup. If the UAE advances to the semi-finals, then the third place in the Beach Men’s Football Asian Cup will also advance. So as long as the Chinese team wins the next game against Oman, then we are expected to advance to the World Cup. In fact, in the group stage of this year’s Beach Men’s Football Asian Cup, the Chinese men’s football team performed very well. In the two victorious games, including the match against Lebanon and against the Indonesian team, the opponent scored first. The Chinese team reversed and defeated the opponent when the score fell behind. For example, in the match against the Lebanon team, when the opponent scored a goal first, the Chinese team chased four goals in a row and defeated the Lebanon team. In the game against the Indonesian team, they also defeated their opponents 5-4 after falling behind 0-2. We look forward to the national football team achieving good results in the next knockout round. See also The U19 National Youth came off the bench to play 1-2 Uzbekistan's main force won the final round of the break and the biggest opponent in the final round_Match_Qualification_Maldives team What do you think of the national football team’s two wins and one loss in the Beach Men’s Asian Cup? So the group qualify for the knockout round? Please leave your views in the comments section below.Return to Sohu to see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

