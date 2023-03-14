Loading player

More than six months after the last official matches played, next week the men’s national football team will begin its qualifying process for the 2024 European Championships. On Thursday 23 March it will make its debut in Naples against England, three days later it will go to play in Malta.

The call-ups will be made public on Friday, at the start of the next Serie A matchday, precisely the last before the international break, but who will be present and who won’t have been talked about for days. The problem is above all one: there are no center forwards to call up. Those used are usually injured, and whoever should replace them isn’t playing enough to be able to give guarantees for two games.

As has been said for some time now, there isn’t much choice and this is a problem that goes beyond individual positions: we have few quality players and the younger ones, those who could in theory become so, don’t play enough. The technical commissioner Roberto Mancini also spoke about it to Dazn, starting from a comment on the lack of Italian starters in Milan who drew against Salernitana on Monday: «It’s a problem we’ve been finding for some time. Complaining is useless but it’s a disappointment because there are so many good young people. However, each coach makes his own choices, like the clubs. We have to try to find solutions, it’s not easy.”

And so Mancini’s next call-ups could be quite imaginative, but out of necessity. In recent days there has been talk above all of two probable debutants whose profiles well reflect the emergency situation.

One is Andrea Compagno, who is 26 years old, has never played in Serie A or even in Serie B, but is now the best scorer in the Romanian championship with Steaua Bucharest (17 goals in 30 games), with whom he has been playing since year after two good seasons at Universitatea Craiova. Before going to Romania – where he was nicknamed “El Matador” – Compagno had played mainly in Serie D, between Piedmont and Sardinia, and then in San Marino.

Compagno’s pre-call-up was revealed in early March by the general manager of Steaua Bucharest, who spoke of the pride of having the striker from the European champion national team in the team.

Compagno could be the 55th rookie under Mancini’s management. The 56th should probably be another player we don’t know in Italy. We are talking about Mateo Retegui, an Argentinian with a grandfather from Canicattì (Agrigento), who grew up in Boca Juniors and is now on loan at Tigre. He is currently the top scorer in the Argentine league, with 6 goals in 7 days, and Mancini had been following him for some time.

In addition to the well-known problems of lack of players, the situation in the national team has been worsened by the injuries of the starters and the scarce use of possible substitutes. For Mancini these are “serious problems”.

The owner, Ciro Immobile, was injured with Lazio and will not be able to be there. Giacomo Raspadori is still in doubt due to a thigh injury, and in any case he is not playing much for Napoli: in 2023 he has made only six appearances, only one as a starter. Andrea Belotti underwent surgery on his hand, and with Roma he is rarely the owner. Gianluca Scamacca was injured at the start of the year with West Ham and played just two games in 2023.

Among the Serie A players only Moise Kean remains, Juventus reserve and out of the squad, also due to old disciplinary issues, and Andrea Pinamonti, who returned to score with Sassuolo last Sunday after six months since the last time. All the other solutions do not include a center forward and would not seem feasible. Therefore, if the attackers available do not recover in time, one of Retegui and Compagno, if not both, could make their debut immediately.

