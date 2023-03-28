Original title: The national football team quietly returned to China in the early morning and disbanded on the spot in June. It is expected to go to the south for training

Just as a new round of domestic football anti-corruption storms broke out, the Chinese men’s football team, which had just completed a warm-up trip to New Zealand, arrived in Shanghai at 6:15 a.m. Beijing time on March 28, and then the team disbanded on the spot. Serbian coach Jankovic and the national football coaching team members returned to China on the same plane. After arriving in Shanghai, Jankovic and team leader Shao Jiayi and other management team members immediately transferred back to Beijing to summarize the team’s first training session of the new year as soon as possible. And the situation of the two warm-up matches with the New Zealand team, and make plans for the next stage of preparation and competition.

Judging from the results of the two warm-up games and the new warm-up match, the Chinese team has completed the initial reorganization, but the situation of inferior skills has not been improved. It is not surprising that Jankovic failed to lead the team to their first victory. However, through the first training session of the new year and two warm-up matches, the national football team still showed a positive side in terms of will, quality and skills and tactics. Carry out further transformation and add players to the team in due course.

At present, Chinese football is setting off a new round of anti-corruption storms. Including some major leaders of the Chinese Football Association and heads of some core functional departments, many officials have been taken away by relevant departments for investigation on suspicion of serious violations of discipline and law. During the period, the news about the return of the national football team and even warm-up did not seem to have received too much attention from all parties, and the national football team also returned to China quietly. Next, whether Chinese football, especially the national football team and professional leagues, will be affected by the anti-corruption storm in football, and whether more football practitioners and managers will be involved, there is still no answer.

Of course, the national football team’s own preparations will not stop. According to the reporter of Beijing Youth Daily, Jankovic and other foreign members of the national football coaching staff returned to China with the team. The national football coaches and management team will summarize the team’s current training session and two warm-up matches as soon as possible, and at the same time start the formulation of a new round of preparation plans.

The new training session of the national football team will be arranged in early June, that is, after the end of the first stage of the Chinese Super League. The location may be a southern city that has undertaken the team’s preparation and competition tasks many times. At that time, the national football training lineup will have a certain degree of change compared with the first lineup.

