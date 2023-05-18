The national football team should pay more attention to the preparation of the Asian Cup. Tajikistan should conduct more warm-up matches to exercise teamwork – yqqlm

Original title: The national football team should pay more attention to the preparation of the Asian Cup

The Chinese men’s football team will usher in two international warm-up matches in June this year, against Myanmar and Palestine. This is also to better prepare for the Qatar Asian Cup in January 2024. In fact, regarding the results of the national football Asian Cup group draw, the results of the Chinese men’s football draw have advantages and disadvantages. The good thing is that we met the Qatar men’s football team, which is the weakest in the first tier. It also encountered the Lebanese men’s football team, the weakest team in the third tier. However, in the face of the fourth-tier team, we have drawn the strongest fourth-tier Tajikistan team.

The strength of the Tajikistan men’s football team can be said to be the strongest among the fourth largest. Although they are in the fourth tier, we should pay attention. And we have to face the hope of the fourth-tier team, the Chinese team, scoring goals. Because although the Lebanese team is the weakest team in the third tier, Qatar is also the weakest team in the first tier. But we can’t pin our hope of victory on the teams in the first and third tiers, but give up the fourth tier teams instead.

Instead we should try our best to win against the fourth-tier teams. That is to say, we must try our best to win the Tajikistan team no matter what. Previously, the national football team had a warm-up match with the Tajikistan team under the leadership of Lippi in 2019. At that time, the Chinese men’s football team tried their best to beat the opponent with a score of 1-0 while using a purely local lineup. Although winning, the process of winning is still relatively difficult. In other words, as long as the national football team does its best, the hope of winning this opponent’s team is still very high.

And let’s focus on the Lebanon team, the third largest team. The national football team will have a warm-up match with the Palestine team in June, which will be a good rehearsal for the match with the Lebanese team. The Lebanese men’s football team had previously defeated the Japanese team 1-0 in the world preliminaries. Moreover, the Lebanese men’s football team has an advantage in set kicks and headers. At this point, the Chinese men’s football team must focus on prevention. If you want to strive for good results in the Asian Cup, the help of veterans and some naturalized players is essential.

Although the Qatar men’s football team is the weakest team in the first tier. But we plan to go to Qatar for training as much as possible this year. And start some warm-up matches in Qatar. In this way, although the national football team can better adapt to the Asian Cup venue, and the preparation effect is better. But at the same time, the tactics and game style of the national football team will be thoroughly studied by the Qatar men’s football team. Therefore, in the face of the Qatar men’s football team, the national football team does not have much hope of winning.

As for the Chinese men’s football team, the most outstanding performer is Wu Lei. Wu Lei’s current game state is very good. With 5 goals and 2 assists in the scorer list, he is the best player on the striker of the national football team. However, Zhang Yuning has not yet recovered due to previous physical injuries. Lin Liangming and Yang Liyu in the 97 age group and Wei Shihao in the 95 age group should play important roles on the offensive line. In addition, we are concerned that in the Super League this season, Barton in the midfield has 3 goals. Veteran Yan Xiangchuang and Gaudi also had 3 goals each. Exxon has been actively doing his best in the league. If the national football team has veterans and some naturalized players to help out, they will try their best to fight for the top two positions in the Asian Cup. There is still great hope.

How do you see the national football team preparing for the Asian Cup?

