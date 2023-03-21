Original title: The national football team will usher in the rebuilding of Exxon Jiang Guang’s body fat did not meet the standard and failed to be selected for the New Zealand training camp

Ball world March 21 news Chinese men’s national team coach Jankovic’s first task after taking office is to solve the situation of national football players “killing chickens for nothing”. According to the “Dongshan Sports Daily” report, Jankovic’s huge amount of training after taking office has caused the Chinese national football players to complain, but the effect and response are equally significant. At present, the body fat percentage of all national football players is less than 10%. Exxon and Jiang Guangtai, two naturalized players, did not enter the New Zealand training camp due to their high body fat percentage.

Chinese football is currently ushering in a rebuilding period. With the aging of veteran stars, the failure of naturalized players and the turmoil in Chinese professional football, many U20-23 teenagers have had the opportunity to experience higher-level leagues.

The Chinese Football Association also announced the candidates for the new coach of the Chinese men's football team. The Serbian coach Jankovic who originally coached the U23 Olympic team took over the first team coach, and the first thing he did when he came to the national team was The iron law of "the body fat rate of members of the national team shall not exceed 10%" was established. At that time, most of the players in the national team did not meet the requirements, so the national football team immediately launched extremely high-intensity training. After a month of "devil training", the body fat percentage of all the players participating in this New Zealand overseas training has dropped below 10%. Excluded from the list, although they play a very important role in the national football team, they can only choose to give up if they fail to meet the requirements. This fully reflects the characteristics of Jankovic's tough coaching. When he was coaching the Olympic team before, he emphasized physical confrontation and discipline.

