The National Football Team’s Asian Cup training roster is released and the two teams in the same group change coaches before the game – Sports – China Engineering Network

The National Football Team Asian Cup training roster released

Two teams in the same group change coaches before the game

Beijing Evening News (Reporter Li Li) Yesterday, the Chinese Football Association announced the Asian Cup training squad. A total of 4 players from Beijing Guoan, including Zhang Yuning, were selected.

There are 26 people in the big list announced this time, and Beijing Guoan has 4 people selected, namely Zhang Yuning, Li Lei, Li Ke and Gao Tianyi. On the front line, in addition to Wu Lei and Wei Shihao, 36-year-old veteran Tan Long was also successfully selected. Jiang Guangtai and Wang Qiuming, who missed the top 36 of the World Cup preliminaries due to injuries, are back again. Wu Shaocong, the only overseas player in the team, will also go to the United Arab Emirates to join the team directly. As for the only new face in this roster, it is the young goalkeeper Jian Tao from Chengdu Chengdu Team. At present, the national football team already has three goalkeepers, Yan Junling, Wang Dalei and Liu Dianzuo. Jian Tao’s selection is more of a talent reserve.

Just as the national football team is about to start its Asian Cup journey, there are also a lot of changes in Group A, where the team is located. Two of the four teams are changing coaches on the spot.

At the beginning of this month, the Qatar Football Association suddenly announced a coaching change. Portuguese coach Queiroz was fired after only 10 months in office. He was replaced by Spanish coach Max Lopez, who previously coached the Qatari League Al Waqra team. A few days later, another team in the same group, the Lebanese team, also suddenly changed its coach. Croatian coach Nikola Jurcevic was fired after just two months on the job, and the reason for his dismissal was that he failed to win a single game in his first four games.

There are only three games in the Asian Cup group stage, and two opponents have changed coaches on the spot. For the national football team, there are also pros and cons. The advantage is that the opponents need time and games to adjust, while the disadvantage is that Jankovic has conducted in-depth research on several opponents early and now needs to re-evaluate the situation.

Share this: Facebook

X

