Home » The National Football Team’s First Away Game in the Asian World Preliminaries: Venue and Opponent Finalized
Sports

The National Football Team’s First Away Game in the Asian World Preliminaries: Venue and Opponent Finalized

by admin
The National Football Team’s First Away Game in the Asian World Preliminaries: Venue and Opponent Finalized

The Chinese national football team’s first opponent for the second stage of the Asian World Preliminaries has been confirmed as the Thai team. The match will take place on November 16th at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok.

During the draw ceremony for the Asian qualifiers last month, the Chinese men’s football team, ranked 11th in Asia, was placed in Group C alongside South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, and Guam. The national team will play two games this year, starting with an away game against Thailand, followed by a home game against South Korea.

The order of these matches is seen as unfavorable for the Chinese team, as the first game is against their direct competitor for a promotion spot, the Thai team. In order to qualify, the national football team will need to overcome various challenges and secure points from their opponents.

The Thai team, as the host, will also be seeking to gain points on their home ground. The Thai Football Association has designated the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok as the venue for all of the Thai team’s home games during the World Preliminaries. This includes the upcoming match against the Chinese national team on November 16th.

The last time the national football team played in Thailand was for a warm-up match at the Rajamangala National Stadium. The Chinese team emerged victorious with a 2-0 win, with all goals scored by Wu Lei.

The first away game of the National Football World Preliminaries has now been determined, setting the stage for an exciting match between China and Thailand.

See also  Morocco and Italy: who and how many there are, what the "Italian" Moroccans do

Original title: The first away game of the National Football World Preliminaries is determined.
Editor in charge: Zeng Shaolin.

You may also like

Serie B: there are appeals but the championship...

How did women get their own FIFA World...

Framber Valdez Throws No-Hitter as Astros Defeat Cleveland...

Falls while climbing a mountain in India: Elisabeth...

Riyadh Victory Signs Bayern Striker Mane for 30...

Zídek: I appreciate the role of the Czech...

The Lukaku-Vlahovic exchange is not the solution –...

Climbing World Cup: Austrians relieved after bouldering qualification

Frog King and Butterfly Queen Shine at 31st...

Discover the Val Grande, the wilderness 1 hour...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy