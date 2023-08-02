The National Football Team’s First Away Game in the Asian World Preliminaries: Venue and Opponent Finalized

The Chinese national football team’s first opponent for the second stage of the Asian World Preliminaries has been confirmed as the Thai team. The match will take place on November 16th at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok.

During the draw ceremony for the Asian qualifiers last month, the Chinese men’s football team, ranked 11th in Asia, was placed in Group C alongside South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, and Guam. The national team will play two games this year, starting with an away game against Thailand, followed by a home game against South Korea.

The order of these matches is seen as unfavorable for the Chinese team, as the first game is against their direct competitor for a promotion spot, the Thai team. In order to qualify, the national football team will need to overcome various challenges and secure points from their opponents.

The Thai team, as the host, will also be seeking to gain points on their home ground. The Thai Football Association has designated the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok as the venue for all of the Thai team’s home games during the World Preliminaries. This includes the upcoming match against the Chinese national team on November 16th.

The last time the national football team played in Thailand was for a warm-up match at the Rajamangala National Stadium. The Chinese team emerged victorious with a 2-0 win, with all goals scored by Wu Lei.

The first away game of the National Football World Preliminaries has now been determined, setting the stage for an exciting match between China and Thailand.

