In order to welcome the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and create a harmonious and stable atmosphere, on the morning of August 25, the National Olympic Sports Center held a mobilization meeting for the special education activity of “Practicing Rules and Discipline to Promote War and Safety”. Chen Yingbiao, director of the center, Lin Xiaohua, secretary of the party committee, Zhang Hongxia, deputy director, and Liu Yi, deputy director of the center attended the conference. Director Chen Yingbiao gave a mobilization speech. Relevant persons in charge of various offices, Chinese Rugby Association, stadiums, and companies, as well as full-time party branch secretaries, and heads of department-level institutions participated offline, and the national teams of rugby, water polo, and hockey participated online.

Director Chen Yingbiao put forward the goal of this educational activity around the twelve-character theme of “Practicing Rules and Discipline to Promote War and Safety”: on the one hand, emphasize the awareness of discipline and discipline, and effectively implement the rules and discipline to ensure the safety and stability of the center. On the other hand, in the face of new tasks and new situations, everyone is encouraged to work tirelessly toward the goal of preparing for the war. In the mobilization speech, Director Chen Yingbiao put forward several requirements to the comrades participating in the meeting based on the international and domestic situation and the cases around him: first, to be aware of the overall situation and to forge ahead with responsibility; second, to abide by the rules and be honest; third, to do a good job Oneself, be cautious in words and deeds; the fourth is to unite with sincerity and act in the same direction.

From August 25th to September 8th, the National Olympic Sports Center will hold a three-week special education activity on “Studying Rules and Discipline to Promote War and Safety”. Special experts and center leaders will be invited to give lectures to all employees, and the center will be required to The employees unify their thinking, improve their political positions, conduct self-examination, rectification, reporting and exchanges based on the learning content and their own work, and promote the stable development of the center’s business with practical actions, and jointly build a safe, harmonious and beautiful Olympic sports.