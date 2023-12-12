The National Rifle and Pistol Shooting Team prepares for the Paris Olympics with full winter training

The National Rifle and Pistol Shooting Team is fully engaged in winter training to prepare for the Paris Olympics

On the 11th, the National Rifle and Pistol Shooting Team held a military training summary meeting in Beijing. Taking military training as a new starting point, the team is fully engaged in winter training to accumulate strength and sprint to Paris.

This military training lasted for two weeks. In the summary meeting that day, many athletes who have achieved great results in international competitions in recent years were included, including the “post-2000” young players Sheng Lihao and Huang Yuting who performed well at the Hangzhou Asian Games, as well as their experience in competitions. Rich famous generals Li Yuehong and Yang Haoran. The team members were dressed in military uniforms. They stood upright and moved in a standard manner outdoors at less than zero degrees Celsius after snow. They completed the debriefing report with a good spirit.

Liu Yukun, a men’s rifle athlete, said that this military training not only exercises will and quality, strengthens style construction, but is also helpful for special training. “Standing in a military posture in a cold and freezing environment can better help us deal with the interference of external environmental factors, which is very beneficial to our training.” He said.

Liang Chun, director of the Shooting and Archery Sports Management Center of the State Sports General Administration, affirmed the results of this military training at the meeting and encouraged the team members to bring the results of military training to subsequent winter training and preparations for Paris.

“This year’s winter training must continue to increase the volume and physical fitness. This requires everyone to bring the courage to endure hardships and overcome difficulties in military training into training.” Liang Chun said that in the sprint stage of preparing for Paris, we must continue to maintain a high level of thinking. The state, strict requirements of management, high standards of training and hard style of competition continue to enhance the competitiveness of the Olympic Games.

After the 2023 Asian Championships held in Changwon, South Korea in November, the Chinese team has filled all 16 seats in the Paris Olympics in the rifle pistol event.

Reporters Niu Mengtong and Lin Deren

Picture: Niu Mentong

