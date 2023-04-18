The National Rock Climbing Team will set off for the 2023 season to fully compete for the Olympic qualification 2023-04-18 10:19:29.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Wang Qinou, Shen Nan

On the 17th, the national rock climbing team held a ceremony for the 2023 season at the National Mountaineering Training Base in Huairou, Beijing. The team introduced the participation plan for the 2023 season, as well as the qualifications for the Paris Olympic Games and the situation of participating athletes.

According to Wang Yunlong, the leader of the national rock climbing team, 2023 is the year when the qualification competition for the Paris Olympics will start. The World Championships held in Switzerland from August 1st to 12th will produce three men’s and women’s all-around events and two men’s and women’s places in the Paris Olympic Games in the speed event. In the Asian Trials held in Indonesia from November 8th to 12th, each of the four events will produce a place. In the several Olympic qualifying competitions from March to June next year, there will also be five men and five women in the speed event, and ten men and ten women in the biathlon all-around shortlisted for Paris.

According to reports, who can participate in next year’s Olympic series qualifying competitions will be directly linked to the 2023 World Cup points ranking, and only the top 32 in speed and the top 40 in biathlon can participate. Therefore, the National Rock Climbing Team plans to participate in all six races of speed, difficulty, and rock climbing this season. In addition, the national team will also strive for good results in the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The first start of this season is the Rock Climbing World Cup held in Hachioji, Japan from April 21st to 23rd. The Chinese team will send male players Pan Yufei and Huang Jinbin, and female players Zhang Yuetong, Luo Zhilu and Xiang Hongchun to participate. On the 18th, the team will leave for Japan. For the new season, Pan Yufei expressed his expectation: “After the Tokyo Olympics, I have been in a relatively low state. I am very happy that I am slowly getting out of the trough. I am full of desire for climbing and gradually regain my feeling.”

Regarding returning to Japan, which left regrets two years ago, Pan Yufei said that he would not be entangled in the past. “The experience of the past two years has made me grow a lot. Compared with the previous eagerness for success, now I want to look forward to the future and take a longer-term view.” He said, “Every game is a brand new one. , I don’t want to define myself by any game or any kind of result, and do my best in the present.”

At the end of April, the speed group will also leave for South Korea to start the World Cup tour. Deng Lijuan, a female speed player who won three championships last season, said that she will go all out to complete the competition goal and show the new speed of Chinese rock climbing.

After that, the national team will also move to Indonesia and Europe and the United States. At the end of September, the World Cup will come to Wujiang, Jiangsu. This is also the final match of the World Cup this season.