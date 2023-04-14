Original title: The National Rowing Spring Championship kicks off: 22 teams compete for 24 gold medals and the Asian Games venues are praised

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, April 14 (Reporter Li Naiyan) The reporter learned from the Water Sports Management Center of the State Sports General Administration that the 2023 National Rowing Spring Championship will start at the Fuyang Water Sports Center on April 13.

It is reported that this is the third spring championship held by Fuyang Aquatic Center this year. The National Rowing Spring Championship is divided into two stages. The current stage is the first stage. A total of 512 athletes from 22 teams from all over the country will compete for gold medals in 24 events.

According to the schedule, the first day of the event is the preliminaries of various events. After the whole day of competition, some players will directly enter the semi-finals and finals, and the rest of the players need to have a rematch on the second day.

Zhang Liang, a member of the national training team, won the bronze medal in the men’s double sculls in the Tokyo Olympics and the gold medal in the men’s single sculls in the Jakarta Asian Games. In this competition, Zhang Liang participated in the single sculls and double sculls, and won the first place in the group in the preliminaries. “After all, I haven’t competed for two years, and I’m adapting and recovering.” Zhang Liang told reporters after the preliminaries. He also praised the venues and track of Fuyang Aquatic Center. He said that the track is in the green water and green mountains, and the rowing can be combined with this water, which is very beautiful.

Wang Yuyang from the Shanghai team participated in the men’s single sculls. “Today’s temperature and wind direction are more suitable for the competition. My body is still relatively tight in the first preliminaries, and I can row normally, but I can also perform normally.” Wang Yuyang said. He believes that the Fuyang Aquatic Center venue is first-class, with good facilities and all aspects. If there is a favorable wind, there will be better results.

The 16-year-old Li Chaoran is also participating in the adult competition. According to the coach, she is a potential athlete and it is difficult to meet opponents in her age group. “During the competition, the paddle frequency cannot be reduced. In the end, I tried my best and increased the paddle frequency.” Li Chaoran said. At the same time, the natural track of the Beizhi River put the little girl in a good mood. She said bluntly that the paddling process was very comfortable, with no wind or waves.

It is worth mentioning that, in addition to the national training team forming a separate team to participate in this competition, the Hong Kong team of China also sent many players to participate in the U23 group competition. This is the second time for the Chinese Hong Kong team to come to Fuyang Water Sports Center. They participated in a training camp here in August last year and won 3 golds, 3 silvers and 1 bronze in the subsequent Asian Rowing Championships and Asian Youth Rowing Championships. Achievements, entered the top three in the gold medal list and the medal list, creating the best results of the Hong Kong rowing event in Asia.

Xia He, a member of the Chinese Hong Kong team, participated in the men’s double sculls and quadruple sculls this time. He said that as long as he does his best, he will be satisfied and he enjoys the competition here.

Han Xi, assistant director of competition technical operation of Fuyang Water Sports Center, introduced that this is the second rowing event held by the venue. A test, but also to prepare for the subsequent Asian Games. "In terms of event guarantee, we must do our best to ensure that the event goes smoothly." She said.

