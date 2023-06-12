the national security coordinator leaves his post, a few months after his suspension

Suspended from his duties since the end of March, following a report for “inappropriate behavior” towards a woman, the national coordinator for the security of the Olympic Games (OG) of Paris 2024, Ziad Khoury, has left his post. , according to a decree published in Official newspaperSunday, June 11.

“By order of the Minister of the Interior and Overseas Departments dated June 8, 2023, the functions of National Coordinator for the security of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games exercised by Mr. Ziad Khoury are terminated, at his request. , prefect »is it thus written.

Former prefect of Haute-Saône and Aisne, 53, Mr. Khoury had been the subject of a report for inappropriate remarks towards a woman during a trip to London in December 2021 , according to the Ministry of the Interior.

He had been suspended on March 21 “as a precaution”, the time of an administrative investigation which was to render its conclusions “within a month”had then specified the ministry.

A source close to the case reported to Agence France-Presse that the inspection mission responsible for carrying out the investigation considered that there was no reason “to file a report with the justice system”. A decision made “in complete independence and with regard to the elements which were in its possession at the time of its conclusions”.

According to this source, during the inspection mission, there were other testimonies against Ziad Khoury.

Before taking up the duties of national coordinator for security for the 2024 Olympics, in June 2021, he had notably managed security during the Euro football tournament, organized from June 10 to July 10, 2016, in France. The name of his successor has not been disclosed.

