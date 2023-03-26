News from this website on March 25 (Chai Siyuan, reporter from Inner Mongolia Daily Social Media)On March 23, the 2022-2023 National Speed ​​Skating Championship came to an end in the Speed ​​Skating Hall of Xinjiang Winter Sports Management Center. Inner Mongolia athlete Han Mei won 5 gold medals.

It is understood that the competition will last for 4 days, and a total of 184 athletes from 22 teams from various provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities across the country will participate. Among them, the Inner Mongolia team sent a total of 14 male and female athletes to participate. After fierce competition, Han Mei won 5 gold medals in women’s 1000m, women’s 1500m, women’s 3000m, women’s short-distance team pursuit and women’s team pursuit with absolute strength. It is worth mentioning that in the 2022-2023 National Speed ​​Skating Championships held not long ago, Han Mei ranked first in the four individual events of the women’s all-around 500 meters, women’s all-around 1,500 meters, women’s all-around 3,000 meters, and women’s all-around 5,000 meters. , won four individual gold medals, and won the women’s all-around gold medal with the first overall score.

