Chinanews.com, Beijing, April 6th. The 2022-2023 National Speed ​​Skating Youth Championship kicked off on the 5th at the “Ice Ribbon”-National Speed ​​Skating Stadium. A total of 38 small events in 3 groups were set up in the competition, aiming to discover reserve talents with competitive sports talents and great development potential, and to help the development of national speed skating events.

This competition is the first time that the highest level of domestic youth speed skating has appeared in the National Speed ​​Skating Stadium. The competition lasted for three days, and a total of 167 athletes from 31 units across the country participated in the competition. In order to ensure the smooth progress of the competition, the “Ice Ribbon” Winter Olympics operation guarantee team and professional referee team were used to “escort” the contestants on their way to the championship. The ice team of the National Speed ​​Skating Hall, which has participated in the ice production guarantee work for the Beijing Winter Olympics, once again “goes out” to undertake the ice surface maintenance and guarantee work for this competition.

The famous speed skater Gao Tingyu, who broke the Olympic record and won the championship in the “Ice Ribbon”, also came to the scene to watch the competition and cheer for the contestants. After the closing of the Winter Olympics, Gao Tingyu participated in the promotion of speed skating many times. Seeing so many young players participating in this competition, he feels that the development of China‘s speed skating project has “full stamina”. As for his advice to young athletes, the Winter Olympic champion said, “Stick to what you love.”

The organizer of the event stated that by holding the National Speed ​​Skating Youth Championship, it is hoped that more young athletes will enter the Winter Olympics venues, explore the reserve talents with competitive sports talents and great development potential, give full play to the advantages of all parties, and jointly promote the healthy development of young people. The high-quality development of my country’s speed skating events.

The competition is directed by the Winter Sports Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, hosted by the China Skating Association, and undertaken by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports, Beijing National Speed ​​Skating Stadium Operation Co., Ltd. and the Beijing Skating Association.

