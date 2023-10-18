The National Swimming Team Intensifies Training and Aims for Olympic Glory in Paris

Title: Chinese National Swimming Team Concludes Military Training, Aims for Success at Paris Olympics

On October 17, the members of the Chinese national swimming team completed their military training and expressed their determination to achieve greater glory at the upcoming Paris Olympics. The athletes and coaches showcased their unity and ambition during the graduation ceremony.

At the Hangzhou Asian Games, the Chinese swimming team demonstrated their dominance by securing 28 gold medals, 21 silvers, and 9 bronzes. This outstanding performance not only earned them the top spot in the swimming medal list but also enabled them to set six Asian records. Following a brief break, the national team athletes, coaches, team doctors, and staff embarked on military training on October 10.

The comprehensive training program included military, physical, and ideological and political education. It involved various activities such as military physical boxing, three-tones events, queue classes, grappling, and laser simulation shooting. The purpose was to sharpen the athletes’ willpower and qualities, instill national defense concepts, improve physical fitness, enhance political awareness, strengthen organizational discipline, and transform the team’s style.

Wang Fuli, the chief instructor of Beijing Military Training School, explained that the swimming team’s military training aimed to enhance their national defense concept and improve their combat effectiveness. It also provided the athletes with an opportunity to experience and embody the solid spirit of soldiers.

Olympic champion Wang Shun, who broke the Asian record in the men’s 200-meter medley at the Hangzhou Asian Games, participated in military training for the second time. He emphasized the significance of the training in preparing for the Paris Olympics, stating that it allowed them to focus mentally and better understand their responsibilities. Wang Shun also mentioned that the military training had contributed to their overall military literacy.

Ye Shiwen, the “double champion” of the London Olympics, regarded learning military boxing as the most challenging aspect of her training. Despite encountering difficulties in remembering the movements, the team members supported each other and practiced conscientiously. Ye Shiwen expressed her satisfaction with the training, as it had strengthened their determination and unity, while also providing them with the motivation to devote themselves to winter training.

Yu Yiting, a member of the national swimming team, highlighted the importance of the military training in her preparation for the Paris Olympics. She acknowledged the valuable lessons learned in formations, military physical boxing, and national defense concepts.

Li Bingjie, a master of women’s middle and long-distance freestyle, found the experience of laser shooting to be the most memorable. She compared the concentration required in shooting to the focus needed in her swimming movements and rhythm.

Backstroke world champion Xu Jiayu appreciated the opportunity to experience the iron will of soldiers during the military training. He believed that this experience would assist him in handling the competition’s intensity and tension. Xu Jiayu emphasized the importance of carrying forward the spirit of “confidence, self-discipline, courage, and perseverance” in realizing their dreams and setting clear goals for the upcoming winter training and competitions.

Coach Cai Li expressed that the military training served as a rallying call for their preparation for the final winter training leading up to the Paris Olympics. The team aims to approach the training with confidence, set clear goals, develop their style, overcome obstacles, and unite for their common objective.

As the Chinese national swimming team concludes their military training, they are determined to create more glory for their country at the Paris Olympics. With their enhanced skills and increased unity, the team will undoubtedly be a force to be reckoned with in the swimming events.

(Editors: Yang Yuboluo, Yang Di)

