Original title: The national table tennis women’s team swept the Japanese team to win the World Table Tennis Championships and the coach revealed the secret of victory

Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships team event press conference.Photo by He Shaoqing

China News Service, Chengdu, October 8th (He Shaoqing and Yang Yudi) “Our team is very, very united. Whether in good times or in times of difficulty, everyone really thinks and works hard. “On the evening of the 8th, Li Xun, the head coach of the National Table Tennis Women’s Team, said at the press conference of the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships team competition that after more than a month of closed training in Chengdu, everyone’s pertinence has become very strong.

The national table tennis women’s team swept Japan to win the championship.Photo courtesy of ITTF

In the 2022 56th ITTF World Table Tennis Team Championships (finals) Chengdu (referred to as “Chengdu World Table Tennis Team Championships”) women’s team finals held on the evening of the 8th, the National Table Tennis Women’s Team had zero seals against the Japanese women’s team, achieving five For the 22nd time in a row, he won the Cobillon Cup, the honor symbolizing the “strongest women’s table tennis team”.

Li Xun revealed that during the closed training in Chengdu, he arranged for the main players to practice their left hand every day, or other specific training. “We have been training closed in Chengdu for more than ten years. Every time I come to Chengdu, it is like going home.” (End)Return to Sohu, see more

