The National Table Tennis Women’s Team won seven consecutive victories and advanced to the final Sun Yingsha: will play the best level – yqqlm

Group photo of the National Table Tennis Women’s Team after the match.Photo by Anyuan

China News Service, Chengdu, October 7th (Reporter He Shaoqing Anyuan) The 2022 56th ITTF World Table Tennis Team Championships (Final) Chengdu (referred to as “Chengdu World Table Tennis Team Championships”) women’s on the afternoon of the 7th In the team semi-finals, the National Table Tennis Women’s Team defeated the Chinese Taipei Women’s Team and took the lead in reaching the final of the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships.

Chen Meng in the game.Photo by Anyuan

In the semifinals, the National Table Tennis Women’s Team sent Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng and Wang Manyu to face off. The Tokyo Olympic women’s team champions defeated their opponents 3-0 and won their seven-game winning streak since the start of the competition.

After the game, Guoping “Little Devil King” Sun Yingsha said that no matter who the opponent is tomorrow, he and his teammates will play their best, and every athlete on the field will have something to watch.

Sun Yingsha in the game.Photo by Anyuan

“I’m very much looking forward to the final, we have been waiting for this game.” Chen Meng said that after the Tokyo Olympics, she, Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu became more tacit and trusted each other, but even so, they would not rely on each other when they played, but Do your best to be yourself.

According to the schedule, the national table tennis men’s team will play against Sweden in the men’s team quarterfinals at 19:30 that day. At the same time, the Japanese women’s team will compete with the German women’s team for tickets to the finals.