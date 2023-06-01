The National Track Cycling Championship Chun’an kicked off and the Jiangsu team won the first gold_Hangzhou Net

The National Track Cycling Championship Chun’an kicks off and the Jiangsu team wins the first gold

On June 1, the 6-day “Charm of Hangzhou” 2023 National Track Cycling Championship and National Youth Track Cycling Championship kicked off at the Chun’an Jieshou Sports Center track cycling venue.

The red uniform in the picture is the Chinese national team, which is in the adult men’s 4km team pursuit

This competition consists of men’s adult group 1 km, women’s 750-meter time trial, men’s and women’s adult group sprint race, 250-meter time trial, Keirin race, individual pursuit race, all-around race, Madison race, team race, team race Pursuit race: men’s youth group 1km, women’s 750m time trial, men’s and women’s youth group sprint race, 250m time trial, Keirin race, all-around race, Madison race, team sprint race, team pursuit race, there will be More than 380 athletes from 19 teams competed for 34 gold medals.

Track cycling is a cycling sport in a dedicated venue, and the venue for track cycling is called a “circular venue”. In the morning, after intense competition, the Jiangsu team and the Sichuan team won the youth women’s team sprint championship and the youth men’s team sprint championship respectively by virtue of their more balanced and outstanding personal strength and teamwork.

The Jiangsu team is in the final of the youth women’s team competition

The Sichuan team is in the final of the youth men’s team competition

In the afternoon competition, four events will be held, including the Adult Men’s Team Pursuit, the Adult Men’s Team Sprint, the Adult Women’s Team Pursuit, and the Adult Women’s Team Sprint, and 4 gold medals will be determined.