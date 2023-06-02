The National Track Cycling Championship in Chun’an surpassed the national record, and the new venue ushered in a good start-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

The National Track Cycling Championship in Chun’an surpassed the national record, and the new venue ushered in a good start

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-02 09:20

On June 1, the “Charm of Hangzhou” 2023 National Track Cycling Championship and National Youth Track Cycling Championship was held at the Velodrome of Chun’an Jieshou Sports Center.Photo by reporter Peng Peng

Super national record! On the afternoon of June 1st, there was bursts of applause in the track cycling venue of Hangzhou Chun’an Jieshou Sports Center. On the first day of the “Charm of Hangzhou” 2023 National Track Cycling Championship and National Youth Track Cycling Championship, in the adult women’s team sprint qualifying and finals, the national team led by Bao Shanju broke the national record of the same event successively , won the championship with a good result exceeding the national record. According to the rules of the competition, the national team does not occupy the award quota of other teams. Together on the championship podium is the Zhejiang team.

The event lasted for 6 days, with a total of 34 events. More than 380 athletes from 19 teams from all over the country competed fiercely for 34 gold medals. “It’s quite unexpected!” Bao Shanju, the champion of the Tokyo Olympic Games and a member of the national team, repeatedly said “I didn’t expect it” during the mixed sampling after the game. She said that the results achieved by herself and her teammates were originally the goal of this year’s World Track Cycling Championships. “Now that we can show it in the national competition ahead of schedule, we have great confidence in defeating our opponents in this year’s World Championships and the Paris Olympics. .”

Chun’an Jieshou Sports Center’s track cycling venue has the reputation of “Pearl of Thousand Islands”. This is the first time that the venue has been put into use since it was built. Although it is the first time to participate in the competition in Chun’an, in the post-match interview, Bao Shanju mentioned the benefits of the venue and track many times. “The track has very long curves, which will help us accelerate on the second and third laps.” She said that the unexpected good results are inseparable from the venue facilities.

Right now, the distance from the “Asian Games time” is getting closer. Regarding the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, Bao Shanju said that the biggest advantage of the women’s track cycling team in China is the team competition and “is expected to win the championship.” She also hopes that she and her teammates can make breakthroughs in the sprint and keirin races and achieve another great result.