Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 16 (Reporter Zhou Xin) The eight-day 2022 National Wushu Routine Championship ended on the 16th in Linyi, Shandong. In the competition on the last competition day, Tianjin team Meng Zhixu and Li Yuqing won the men’s duo training championship, Fujian player Tong Xin won the second gold in the women’s Taijiquan competition, and the Fujian team became the “biggest winner” with 5 golds.

Tongxin, who won the gold medal of women’s Tai Chi sword on the 15th, won the women’s Tai Chi boxing competition on the 16th and became the “double champion”. Wu Xu of Hebei team and Hu Shuting of Zhejiang team won silver and bronze medals in women’s Tai Chi respectively. In the men’s duo training competition, Hunan team Wang Chongkai and Yang Guanglin and Tianjin Sports Institute team Yang Haoyun and Zhang Xiaoyou won the second and third respectively.

In addition to taking the “double gold” of women’s Taiji sword and Taijiquan with a childlike heart, Chang Zhizhao, a famous Gansu general, achieved the “double champion” of men’s swordsmanship and stick skills. Shanxi team Yao Yang won three gold medals alone, winning the women’s Changquan, Swordsmanship and Spearmanship.

A total of 506 athletes from 46 teams across the country participated in the National Wushu Routine Championship. In the competition of 24 events, the Fujian team ranked first in the gold medal list with 5 golds, Guangdong, Shandong and Shanxi teams each won 3 golds, Tianjin, Jilin and Gansu teams each won 2 golds, Hunan, Shandong Sports Institute, Ningxia and Jiangsu team has 1 gold credited each.