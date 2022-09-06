Original title: The National Youth Team arrived in Saudi Arabia to prepare for the Asian Youth Championship on the 10th and strive to qualify for the U20 Asian Cup

On September 4th, Beijing time, the Chinese U19 National Youth Team took a bus from Bahrain to Dammam, Saudi Arabia, to start preparations for the Asian Youth Championship preliminaries starting on September 10th. If they can successfully qualify, this National Youth Team will win the competition in March next year. Qualifications for the U20 Asian Cup.

During the previous training camp in Bahrain, the Chinese National Youth Team had two warm-up matches with the Bahrain U19 National Youth Team. The Chinese team was in good shape and achieved a record of 1 win and 1 draw. After arriving in Saudi Arabia, the Chinese team will also compete with the State of Qatar. The youth team will have another warm-up match, which is also the last warm-up opportunity for the Chinese team before the start of the Asian preliminaries. Head coach Antonio will decide the final lineup according to the situation of this warm-up match. The number of players currently training with the National Youth Team has reached 27, and according to the relevant regulations of the AFC, each team must submit it at the joint meeting the day before the game. A 23-person roster means that Antonio still needs to “eliminate” 4 more people from the current National Youth squad. However, considering the actual difficulties of the current epidemic prevention and control, the 4 people who were eliminated will not return to China immediately, but will wait in Dammam for the team to play all the group matches, and then return to China together.

The Saudi side has recently confirmed the relevant schedule for the Asian Youth Championship preliminaries. The 10 group matches will be held in the cities of Dammam and Kobar respectively. Among them, the first three rounds on September 10th, 12th and 14th. It will be played at the Prince Ben Fahd Stadium in Kobar, and the two group matches will be moved back to Dammam on September 16 and 18.

At 21:30 on September 10, Saudi local time, the Chinese team will play Myanmar for the first time, the Maldives at 21:30 on the 14th, Uzbekistan at 18:15 on the 16th, and the host Saudi team at 21:00 on the 18th. There is a 5-hour time difference between Saudi Arabia and China, so domestic audiences who want to pay attention to the performance of the National Youth Team must face the challenge of staying up late to watch football.

According to the rules of the competition, the preliminaries of the Asian Youth Championship are divided into 10 groups, the top of each group will directly qualify, and the 5 teams with better results among the 10 second places will qualify for the qualifying. Since Uzbekistan is the host of next year’s U20 Asian Cup, it has automatically qualified for the competition. The main purpose of participating in the qualifiers this time is to train troops for next year’s U20 Asian Cup, and the results will not be counted into the group points.

Judging from the recent performance of each team, the overall strength of the Saudi team is relatively outstanding. It has participated in many regional competitions such as the Gulf Cup, and has rich experience in the competition. In addition, it has the advantage of the home court. The Chinese team wants to win Saudi Arabia and take the first place in the group. It is not difficult to break through the identity. Therefore, in the face of two relatively weak opponents, Myanmar and Maldives, while striving to get all 6 points, they must also strive for as many goal difference as possible to prepare for the second place in the group. (Sohu Sports Pei Li)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: