Sports Weekly all-media reporter Ma Dexing reports from Tashkent, Uzbekistan

At 18:00 Beijing time today (3rd), China‘s 2003 U20 National Youth Team will play against the Japanese team at the JAR Stadium for the first round of the fourth group of the 41st U20 Asian Cup. Yesterday (2nd) afternoon, the Chinese National Youth Team went to the training ground for the last practice before the game. However, due to the lawn and the fact that the technical and tactical content of the team’s last practice before the game needs to be kept secret, the team’s training venue had to be changed again.

① Change the venue and return to the University Stadium

From February 26th, the training of the National Youth Team has been arranged at the training ground of Ben Youdeko Football Academy. This is already the third training ground used by the national youth team after arriving in Tashkent. However, among the 12 teams participating in Tashkent, except for the host Uzbekistan National Youth Team which has its own exclusive training ground, the other 11 teams are almost all arranged to play on the football academy grounds, whether it is the lawn itself or In terms of the degree of confidentiality of the training, it is far from ideal. For example, the national youth team had to conduct two consecutive days of training with their opponents in the same group at two adjacent training grounds, which also made the team have to be cautious in terms of skills, tactics and set-piece drills. , especially the Japanese team in the first group match started at the same time, and both sides had to beware that what they were training was detected by the other side.

It is precisely because of this that the Chinese National Youth Team once again made a request to the organizing committee and the AFC, still hoping to find a relatively closed and more private venue for the last practice before the game. In the end, after coordination, the training of the national youth team was arranged to the venue in Tashkent Jiaotong University for training. After the national youth team arrived in Tashkent, the second day’s training was arranged on this field, but because the field was uneven and the quality of the lawn was relatively poor, the national youth team gave up this field. Now, because the team needs to focus on set-piece drills in the last practice, it still agrees to return to this training ground for training. At least, it is difficult for the opponents in the same group to directly and easily understand the training content of the National Youth Team.

Tashkent Jiaotong University is not far from the airport. When the reporter arrived at Tashkent Airport and went to the hotel where he stayed, he passed the entrance of the university. There was a symbolic locomotive at the entrance. If you pay attention, you can notice that there is a football field in the university. Lighting equipment used. However, unlike domestic universities that are usually guarded by security personnel, the university gates here are free to enter. After walking for about 5 or 6 minutes, the reporter can walk around to the football field by staring at the towering lampposts. This is the place where students play football games every day, and the condition of the field is indeed very average. However, compared to the training in the Ben Youdeko Football Academy, although there are buildings around and there are several exits around, the sealing effect is relatively much better.

After the training started, the staff of the national youth team scattered at several entrances around the stadium, reminding outsiders to stay away at any time, while the national youth players trained in the field with peace of mind.

② 24 people participating in training set the ball into the focus

The training of the national youth team started at 15:00 local time yesterday afternoon, and the training of the opponent Japanese team also started at 15:00 pm, but it was still carried out in the Ben Youdeko Football Academy. A total of 24 players participated in the training yesterday, and the third player Yu Jinyong was absent. He stayed in the hotel to rest because of an abnormal stomach feeling, but it will not affect the game against the Japanese team. Therefore, during training yesterday, only two goalkeepers trained under the command of the coach. The other 22 players, as in the past, first carried out preparatory activities with the ball, mainly stretching, to prepare for the subsequent formal training subjects.

After the 15-minute preparatory activities, the National Youth Team carried out targeted exercises on the Japanese team’s technical and tactical play, and carried out drills around the pre-designed set-piece tactics, including corner kick attacks, free kick attacks, etc. . The entire training time lasted more than an hour. Because the training of the national youth team is only open to reporters for 15 minutes a day, outsiders cannot know the more specific content.

Judging from the preparatory activities, the mood of the players is not bad, and the two remaining substitute players also followed up for training normally. Of course, will Liu Langzhou and Cheng Xin be among the final list of 23 people? It has yet to be finalized after the coaching staff returns to the hotel after training. If the team decides to change, it will officially notify the organizing committee and the AFC this morning (3rd); No matter what the final situation is, the two players who missed the competition will continue to stay in Tashkent until the National Youth Team is eliminated, and then return to the country with the main team.