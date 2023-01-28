Original title: The national youth team will have the first round of “slimming” after the match against Syria today

On January 28, Beijing time, the U20 National Youth Team, which is training in the UAE, will usher in the last warm-up match against the Syrian National Youth Team. After this game, the Chinese National Youth Team will slim down the lineup. On February 2 On the 1st, the team will move from Dubai to Croatia to start the second phase of preparations.

The U20 Chinese National Youth Team flew to Dubai, United Arab Emirates on January 17. It has played four warm-up matches before. In the first three warm-up matches, the Chinese team had 2 draws and 1 loss. The opponents were the UAE and Oman. The team lost to the opponent 0-1 in the first round of two rounds, and drew with the opponent 1-1 in the second round. In the match with the Oman National Youth Team, the Chinese team drew 1-1 with their opponents with Eiffelding’s goal.

On January 25th, the Chinese National Youth Team played the fourth warm-up match with the Syrian National Youth Team. With the goal of Hu Hetao, the Chinese team finally defeated the opponent 1-0 and won the first victory of this overseas training. Due to the heavy rain in this game, the opponents were obviously not used to it. The Chinese team sent all the main players such as Hu Hetao, Eiffelding, and Yang Minjie to play. However, it is worth mentioning that the overall strength of the Syrian U20 national youth team is good. It has been preparing for a week in Damascus before, and there are many players in the team playing in the European League.

According to the plan, the two teams will have another warm-up match on the afternoon of the 28th. This is also the last official warm-up match arranged by the Chinese National Youth Team for this trip to the UAE. After this game, the team will train in the UAE until 2 On March 2, they will then head to Croatia to start the second phase of training and preparations. There are currently 31 players in the team. Not surprisingly, the head coach Antonio will “slim down” the lineup. It is expected that 4-5 players will return to China after training in the UAE, and will not start the second stage of the Croatia match. trip. During the training camp in Croatia, the national youth will also do “subtraction” again, and finally determine the 23-man U20 Asian Cup entry list.

According to the previously formulated itinerary, the U20 National Youth Team will depart for Croatia on February 2. During this period, a series of warm-up matches will be arranged against European teams of the same age as the Croatian National Youth Team. The entire training camp ended on the 23rd, and then set off from Croatia to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, to prepare for the U20 Asian Cup, which will officially start on March 3.

The U20 Asian Cup will officially start on March 1, and the Chinese team will face the powerful Japanese team in their first match. (Sohu Sports Pei Li)

