Organized by Yanzhao Metropolis Daily Overview News and exclusively named by Poly Tianhui, the first Badminton Elite Badminton Tournament of Poly Tianhui Cup will be played on July 23.

The purpose of this competition is “sports, health and happiness”. A total of 12 teams participated and were divided into 4 groups. The competition system is a team competition. In each match, the winner will be determined through 3 matches of men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles, and the first place in the 4 groups will advance to the semi-finals. The semi-finals will be single-elimination, and the winner will compete for the championship. At that time, Yanzhao Metropolis Daily’s overview news client, Douyin, Kuaishou, and a live broadcast platform will broadcast the final live.

The champion team will each receive a prize worth 1,000 yuan; the runner-up team will each receive a prize worth 500 yuan, and the third runner-up team will each receive a bucket of Asian Lion Dragon badminton.

In addition, in order to increase interest and participation, a “Best Popularity Award” was specially set up, which was generated by voting. The most popular team will be rewarded with 800 yuan in cash, the second most popular team will be rewarded with a yoga mat, and the third most popular team will be rewarded with a custom glass.

Participation is as follows-

Watch the live broadcast: Douyin, Kuaishou, Yizhuan search “Yanzhao Metropolis Daily Overview News” to watch the live broadcast.

Voting for Popularity Award: Download the Overview News APP, and after registration is complete, find the first Badminton Elite Badminton Tournament of Poly Tianhui Cup under the homepage or activities column, click to enter the page, and vote for your favorite team.

