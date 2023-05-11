The NBA announces the three best starting lineups of the season

The NBA has announced the All-NBA teams, the three best starting teams of the season.
The first quintet is “led” by Joel Embiid, MVP of the season and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Jaylen Brown of the Celtics, inserted in the second quintet, will now be able to aspire to the extension to the super maximum and therefore sign a five-year contract worth $295 million.
Ja Morant was not included in any of the three quintet and therefore will not receive the Rose Rule provision in his rookie extension.
First Team
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Luka Doncic
Joel Embiid
Jayson Tatum
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Second Team
Stephen Curry
Donovan Mitchell
Jimmy Butler
Nikola Jokic
Jaylen Brown
Third Team
Damian Lillard
De’Aaron Fox
LeBron James
Julius Randle
Domantas Sabonis