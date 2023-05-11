Home » The NBA announces the three best starting lineups of the season
Sports

The NBA announces the three best starting lineups of the season

by admin
The NBA announces the three best starting lineups of the season

The NBA has announced the All-NBA teams, the three best starting teams of the season.

The first quintet is “led” by Joel Embiid, MVP of the season and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Jaylen Brown of the Celtics, inserted in the second quintet, will now be able to aspire to the extension to the super maximum and therefore sign a five-year contract worth $295 million.

Ja Morant was not included in any of the three quintet and therefore will not receive the Rose Rule provision in his rookie extension.

First Team
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Luka Doncic
Joel Embiid
Jayson Tatum
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Second Team
Stephen Curry
Donovan Mitchell
Jimmy Butler
Nikola Jokic
Jaylen Brown

Third Team
Damian Lillard
De’Aaron Fox
LeBron James
Julius Randle
Domantas Sabonis

See also  Football Association Cup Shanghai Derby Harbour has never won Oscars and is expected to return to the starting line

You may also like

Cynisca Cycling and Inga Thompson part ways over...

relive the first leg semi-final, won by the...

Jalonen in danger? Hadamczik clarified the commotion surrounding...

Turin: idea from Milan for the attack, Roma...

Giro d’Italia: Pedersen manages Grand Tour triple in...

“Too many stray dogs, Southern Italy looks like...

The role of sprinters in cycling with fewer...

the president’s past practices create new heartbreaks

Sangiovannese-Mobilieri Ponsacco: Salvations not to be celebrated

Enthusiastic Ledecká: That will be good. I am...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy