The NBA announces the three best starting lineups of the season

The NBA has announced the All-NBA teams, the three best starting teams of the season.

The first quintet is “led” by Joel Embiid, MVP of the season and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Jaylen Brown of the Celtics, inserted in the second quintet, will now be able to aspire to the extension to the super maximum and therefore sign a five-year contract worth $295 million.

Ja Morant was not included in any of the three quintet and therefore will not receive the Rose Rule provision in his rookie extension.

First Team

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Luka Doncic

Joel Embiid

Jayson Tatum

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Second Team

Stephen Curry

Donovan Mitchell

Jimmy Butler

Nikola Jokic

Jaylen Brown

Third Team

Damian Lillard

De’Aaron Fox

LeBron James

Julius Randle

Domantas Sabonis