Home » The NBA has agreed to sell the Dallas Mavericks
Sports

The NBA has agreed to sell the Dallas Mavericks

by admin
The NBA has agreed to sell the Dallas Mavericks

The Board of Governors of the NBA overseas basketball league approved the sale of the Dallas Mavericks club. Therefore, nothing prevents a change of owner, and the transaction could be completed by the end of this week. The NBA made the announcement on its website. The widow of gambling tycoon Sheldon Adelson Miriam and the family of her son-in-law Patrick Dumont will acquire a majority stake from current owner Mark Cuban.

See also  After twice being infected with the new crown, Su Bingtian couldn't improve his strength, so he went to Zhong Nanshan for inspection_Eastern Fortune Network

You may also like

Liga MX: Pumas UNAM would ‘lose’ Juan Ignacio...

Covid and cognitive decline: 3 tips to combat...

Leipzig got rid of Elmas from Napoli

Aroldis Chapman received UNEXPECTED Christmas gift

How to dress for snowshoeing

ITTF year-end rankings: China Table Tennis takes first...

2 Latinos among the 10 best

For Shabazz Napier we did everything we could

The Guangzhou team suffered a critical defeat at...

sad record for the Detroit Pistons, a historic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy