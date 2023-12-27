The NBA has agreed to sell the Dallas Mavericks

The Board of Governors of the NBA overseas basketball league approved the sale of the Dallas Mavericks club. Therefore, nothing prevents a change of owner, and the transaction could be completed by the end of this week. The NBA made the announcement on its website. The widow of gambling tycoon Sheldon Adelson Miriam and the family of her son-in-law Patrick Dumont will acquire a majority stake from current owner Mark Cuban.

