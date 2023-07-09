The NBA introduced a new embedded tournament, culminating in the Final Four in Las Vegas

The Final Four tournament in Las Vegas will culminate in the upcoming NBA season, the premier year of the embedded tournament, which the commissioner of the overseas basketball competition, Adam Silver, has been striving for for a long time. The winner of the NBA Cup will be decided on December 9, each of the players of the successful team will receive half a million dollars (11 million crowns). NBA representatives presented details for the tournament on Saturday in Las Vegas, where the Summer League kicked off.

