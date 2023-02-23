10
Tonight begins the last part of the NBA regular season, 9 scheduled challenges with several big players involved.
It starts at one in the morning with Cavs-Nuggets, Pacers-Celtics and Magic-Pistons, followed by the most interesting games we point out 76ers-Grizzlies and Lakers-Warriors.
THE NBA IS BACK with 9 games tonight on TNT and the NBA App!
🍿 Both conference leaders in action
🍿 2 in West MEM vs. 3 in East PHI
🍿 California showdown in GSW/LAL pic.twitter.com/FepZ6tURyv
— NBA (@NBA) February 23, 2023