The NBA mourns the passing of Willis Reed

The NBA mourns the passing of Willis Reed

Willis Reed, legendary champion and symbol of the New York Knicks, has passed away at the age of 80.

From 1964 to 1974, the real leader of the Big Apple team, Reed won two NBA titles and a long series of individual awards and recognitions, including the 1970 MVP, entry into the Hall of Fame and inclusion among the best 75 players in history.

