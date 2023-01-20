Landed with great pomp in Paris for the only regular season match in Europe, the NBA gave the French-continental audience a classic, which between the end of the 1980s and the beginning of the 1990s was perhaps even worth something more than a piece of the ring, with a timeless flavor: the challenge between the Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons. The show at the Accor Arena in Bercy, theater of the 1998 Mc Donald’s Open with Michael Jordan on the court and future venue for the basketball medal finals at the 2024 Olympics, rewarded the Bulls (126-108), running for a place in the playoffs in the East, and slammed on the cover Zach Lavine, author of 30 points (and always went above 25 in the last 7 games) with an impressive 10/20 from the field, and DeMar DeRozan, who reached 26. The visit to Paris allowed the Bulls’ two stars to speak to the European press.

Zach La Vine

How much good has this trip to Europe done for the team?

«It was great, going out together shopping, having fun or drinking wine»

Is this your first time in Paris?

« My first time in Paris. I had been to the south of France before and Italy before. But Paris is great. I loved looking at the architecture of the city, discovering its monuments and learning about its history»

How important is it for the NBA to play in Europe and France?

«A lot, some of the best players in our league come from Europe. The game continues to grow. For us, coming here is fantastic”

What is one thing you want to improve in the Bulls’ second half of the season?

«Winning races more consistently. We have won many important matches, but we have lost others that we shouldn’t have and could have lost.”

The Bulls last came to Paris in the 1990s with Michael Jordan. Do you think that appearance helped improve NBA support in Europe?

«As we see the NBA, the game and the players today would not have been possible without Michael Jordan»

The purpose of this trip is to make basketball grow, but in the NBA there are already many great European players such as Antetoukounmpo, Jokic and Doncic. Does that mean it’s now Americans who have to adjust to their game?

“No. It just shows how much the world has improved and the game has grown. Participating in the Olympics is not easy now. We Americans just won a gold medal after having a really tough time playing against these teams. Some of the best players in the NBA come from Europe or abroad. It’s not just American players who have improved their game, basketball in general has improved a lot. I think it’s something that works for everyone.”

What do you think of Victor Wembanyama?

“We’ve heard of him, he can do everything, he’ll be in the NBA very soon and we’ll have to take care of him. He’ll be great”

Who is the best dunker in the NBA? Morant?

“Ja Morant is crazy, he can do anything. LeBron also continues to dunk big time. In our team, Derrick Jones Jr and Anthony Edwards. There are many”.

Speaking of LeBron James, he’s going to break the points record at some point in the season, how important is that to the league?

«For what he has done for the growth of the game, on and off the field, Lebron is one of the greatest. It’s unheard of that he’s still this strong at 38 and to see what he’s been doing every day for 20 years. There’s nothing like it.”

DeMar DeRozan

At what stage is the team chemistry in these Bulls?

“Our chemistry is great, we’ve come a long way to get here and we’ve experienced something new among all the guys. We are getting to know each other more and more, entering the second half of the season will be something extremely, extremely advantageous for us ».

What would you like the Bulls to improve and keep?

“Just be consistent. We must always demonstrate that we can compete and play against anyone.”

How important is it for the NBA to play games in Europe?

«It is certainly important, it shows how global the game of basketball is. Everyone around the world this sport. And for fans who see it up close, they can’t help but make it that much bigger. Seeing the children who get excited as we pass: that’s why we do it».

Why France, and not Italy or Spain or another country?

“I would have loved to go anywhere. I’m glad we’re in Paris, just being able to travel outside the US to play a game is great. I’ve had the privilege of playing in London twice and I’m happy that the NBA lets us play abroad. I hope that in the future it will be possible to do it for more games and more often.”

In the current NBA there are many great European players, once everything revolved around American stars. What is there now in the Europeans that works in the NBA now?

«Even in the past there have been many European or foreign players who stood out and created a “legacy” to follow: I am thinking of Ginobili, one of my favorite basketball players, or Nowitzki. It’s nice to be able to name so many and see that the current generation is just taking the leap to another level.”

What do you think of Victor Wembanyama?

“He will be in the NBA and it will be fantastic. Victor is a guy who can change the game again”