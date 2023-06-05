the NBA Prepares a Heavy Penalty

According to the latest reports, Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant faces a long ban. Adam Silver, the commissioner of the NBA, while not going into details, confirmed that he is working with the Players’ Association to decide the appropriate penalty.

Morant was seen for the second time in a social media post with a firearm, behavior that already in March had cost him an eight-game suspension.

Sources inside the League, as reported by Hoops Wire, speculate that the new suspension could last for at least the first half of the regular season. An indication of the seriousness of the measure is the unusual involvement of the Players Association in deciding the penalty.

Silver expressed hope that this situation could become an opportunity for Morant to change his mind and create better circumstances for his future.