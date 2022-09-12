On September 11, the NBA3X Northwest Regional Tournament ended successfully in Xi’an. Qu Yang, a famous Xi’an player who represented Shaanxi in the men’s three-player basketball game of the 14th National Games, helped Aedas to win the championship. “Xi’an is my hometown. I grew up here. This city has a unique charm. It’s a pleasure to play games at home. I defend the city’s basketball honor.” Qu Yang said excitedly.

The final battle is brilliant

As a three-person basketball challenge created by NBA China, NBA3X is one of the most entertaining basketball events in China. In order to build a broader competitive platform for basketball fans, let more friends participate, and let more cities have their own The top basketball events of NBA3X continue to expand the scale and improve the competition system. This competition is divided into three parts: open group, elite group and women’s group. Among them, there are no restrictions on players in the elite group games, and professional players can also participate, which increases the viewing and excitement of the game to a certain extent.

In each group, the elite group has the most intense confrontation. The final is between Al Qaeda and Cobra. Although both teams have already obtained tickets to the national finals, everyone wants to win the regional championship, so Both sides are going all out. At the beginning of the game, Al Qaeda continued to score points by taking advantage of the inside line, and completely controlled the rebounds, especially Qu Yang, who has the title of “The No. 1 Shooting Guard in the Wild Ball Circle”, broke out a strong fighting force in the home game, and hit consecutive mid-range and outside shots. After a wave of scoring climaxes, there was no suspense about the outcome of the game. In the end, the defending champion Al Qaeda represented by Qu Yang won the Northwest Regional Championship.

So far, the teams that have won tickets for the National Finals in the NBA3X Northwest Regional Tournament have all been released, namely Aedas and Cobra in the elite group; Hu Laibo and LD20 in the open group; and Aerobic Lightyear in the women’s group.

Show the spirit of basketball in Xi’an

Qu Yang has a considerable reputation in the amateur basketball circle. His style is solid and steady, and his style of play is efficient and practical. It is understood that Qu Yang was born in Xi’an in 1990. He has outstanding height since he was a child, and his physical quality is different from ordinary people. In 2008, the 18-year-old Qu Yang entered the Xi’an Institute of Physical Education. During his school days, he represented the school in national basketball competitions as the captain of the school basketball team for many times, and achieved excellent results. After that, Qu Yang obtained a master’s degree from the school and stayed at the school to teach as a basketball teacher. In recent years, with the continuous improvement of basketball knowledge and basketball skills, Qu Yang has become the assistant coach of the school basketball team.

In his spare time, Qu Yang is also active in major basketball competitions. The 14th National Games was held in Xi’an last year. On behalf of Shaanxi, he participated in the men’s three-person basketball competition, and his tenacious fighting spirit was also recognized by the fans. For Qu Yang, being able to participate in basketball games at home has always been his happiest thing. When talking about playing in NBA3X events, Qu Yang said: “When I play games in Xi’an, my family and friends will come to the scene to cheer me on. My motivation to fight on the court. I will also do my best to show everyone the spirit of Xi’an basketball.”

Message to the ancient city basketball player

2020 is the first year of the NBA3X competition. At that time, Qu Yang participated in the competition with his teammates and achieved good results. This year, he won the regional championship and advanced to the finals. In addition to his dream of becoming a champion on the field, he also has a dream that has been buried in his heart. Qu Yang’s strength has long been recognized, but he has not set foot in the professional league, which is full of regret for him. Qu Yang, who is now in the education industry, uses his basketball knowledge to teach and educate people, and cultivate more new basketball players for the ancient city of Xi’an. He also hopes that his students can fulfill this dream for him.

In recent years, basketball in Xi’an has developed rapidly. The explosion of many Internet celebrity players has made more children fall in love with this passionate sport. More and more teenagers wear sneakers, pick up basketballs and run on the court, sweating. , Chasing the dream arena. As a “veteran” on the basketball court, Qu Yang put forward his own advice to these children: “The most important thing for young people to play is to practice basic skills, starting from the most basic dribbling and shooting, in fact, all difficult movements are Build on a good foundation, and you can only play good basketball if you have a solid foundation.”

Text/Wang Ruitu/Reporter Jin Peng