The NBA’s weakest Detroit team will be led by Williams, who is set to receive a record deal

In May, Williams finished after four years on the bench of Phoenix, with whom he played in the finals the year before, but this year, just like last year, the Suns were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs. He received the Coach of the Year award last year, and he still had a contract in Phoenix for three more years.
Detroit will be Williams’ third NBA stint as a head coach, having also previously led New Orleans. His task will be to guide the three-time champions club on their way back to prominence. The Pistons have won only 17 games this season, have only made the playoffs three times in the last fifteen years, but have not won a game in it. Williams succeeds Dwane Casey, who resigned in April after the regular season ended.