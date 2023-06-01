Home » The NBA’s weakest Detroit team will be led by Williams, who is set to receive a record deal
Sports

The NBA’s weakest Detroit team will be led by Williams, who is set to receive a record deal

by admin
The NBA’s weakest Detroit team will be led by Williams, who is set to receive a record deal

In May, Williams finished after four years on the bench of Phoenix, with whom he played in the finals the year before, but this year, just like last year, the Suns were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs. He received the Coach of the Year award last year, and he still had a contract in Phoenix for three more years.

Detroit will be Williams’ third NBA stint as a head coach, having also previously led New Orleans. His task will be to guide the three-time champions club on their way back to prominence. The Pistons have won only 17 games this season, have only made the playoffs three times in the last fifteen years, but have not won a game in it. Williams succeeds Dwane Casey, who resigned in April after the regular season ended.

See also  Udinese at the Olimpico to overcome the fool remedied with Napoli

You may also like

Miami ready for Nikola Jokic: We have to...

The Big Lotto 1 form is heating up...

THE ENDLESS CAREER OF ALDO MOSER, PROFESSOR OF...

the results of the matches of Thursday 1ᵉʳ...

“You’re a fucking disgrace”- Corriere TV

Wei Mengxi, the champion of the place where...

Roma lose the Europa League

Ferrari, Vasseur on Leclerc: “We made some mistakes...

The National Track Cycling Championship Chun’an kicked off...

Investors Matteo Manfredi and Andrea Radrizzani have bought...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy