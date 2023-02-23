And Lukakuwho started from the bench when it seemed he was going to start, to give Inter a very important victory against Porto, who was coming off 10 hits in a row. It’s a success that bodes well for the return match, scheduled for 14 March. And Romelu is decisivethe man found again, in his fourth goal of the season, the second in a row after the one scored, albeit from a penalty (taken twice), against Udinese. It’s a lively race, with quick reversals in front and with a ferocious pressing. The Nerazzurri, who haven’t qualified for the quarter-finals for 12 years, show all their quality. They immediately try with Dimarco, but the Porto defense rejected. The first real chance of the match, however, happens to lautaro martinez: cross from Dimarco, header from the Argentine who misses the target and despairs.

Porto is not shiny, makes a lot of mistakes and suffers on the outside lanes. But suddenly a shot from Grujic worries the Nerazzurri. The Lusitanians grow and come close to scoring: heel by Taremi, Grujic by first intention, Onana rejects, Galen on the tap sends wide. There was also time for a spat between Onana and Dzeko and a sensational opportunity from Bastoni, rejected by Diogo Costa. In the second half, Inter grew. Attack, create, try relentlesslyeven if he risks something. Barella nearly hit the post, but Porto hit in the counter and with Taremi they went close to taking the lead, but Drunk rejects. Being found reactive with an extraordinary double save up Zaidu e Taremi. Inzaghi decides that the time has come Lukaku e Gosens for Dzeko (exits blurting out) and Dimarco, already booked. Otavio gets expelled for double yellow and Romelu scores. Inter wins, and now they don’t want to stop.