The Rossoneri coach received Nereo Rocco: “Chelsea and Juve are within reach, if we play at our level. But the most difficult match is that of Empoli.”

For Stefano Pioli it is time for recognition again: the Rossoneri coach collected the Nereo Rocco award, 321 Rossoneri benches and a variety of titles added to the bulletin board in Coverciano, home of the national team. Pioli contributed with the last Scudetto and is now aiming for new ones. “We are trying to improve our level even further and I think we are doing well but that the difficulties in the league are evident, in the sense that it is a very level Serie A between strong teams that will fight until the end. We obviously want to stay in the group that will fight. until the very end”.

Cycle — Pioli looks beyond. To the immediate future, which will propose to Milan the challenges with Empoli in the second half and then Juventus in the midst of the two Champions League matches. But also to a distant future, in which the Rossoneri can still be seen: “At Milan I feel at home and when one feels at home they would not want to consider anything else. We still have many things to do but I am absolutely not worried about my contract. nor for my future “. Maybe to open a long series of successes, just like Rocco: “I am proud to receive this award, we have Paron at Milanello watching us and when you arrive at Milan the goal is to be competitive and win something”. See also UEFA Champions League top 32 sub-files: Savannah leads 6 giants second-level Milan or cause death group |

Calendar — On upcoming engagements: “I understand the expectations but the most difficult match will certainly be Empoli: I don’t want to get my hands on but I’ll find the players two days before the match and Empoli’s challenge is very delicate. Juve and Chelsea are direct clashes but we have a high level and we are a strong team, we have to find continuity of results to compete. If we keep to our levels, the challenges with Chelsea are also within our reach. We do not need these tests to know who we are: I repeat, we are competitive “.

