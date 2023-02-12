Original title: The Nets’ four new aids almost defeated the 76ers. Dinwiddie overtime tied the three-pointer and stunned Rivers

On February 12th, Beijing time, the NBA regular season, the Nets played against the 76ers at home. In the end, under the attack of Embiid and Harden at the last moment, the 76ers reversed the Nets 101-98 and completed the triple kill of the season.

In this game, the Nets sent Dinwiddie, Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Clarkston, and Finney-Smith to start the game. Four of them were new players who had just been traded, and Cameron -Both Johnson and Bridges made their Nets career debuts.

Bridges was in good form in his first show. He made 8 of 18 shots, 3 of 5 three-pointers, 4 of 4 free throws, and scored a team-high 23 points, 6 rebounds and 1 assist. He made 4 of 13, 2 of 8 three-pointers, 2 of 3 free throws, 12 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists, but the plus/minus +5 was the highest in the team.

It is worth mentioning that, with 0.9 seconds left in the game, the Nets made the last attack. The 76ers missed the perimeter defense. Dinwiddie Logo hit a three-pointer, but the referee judged that the ball was overtime and invalid. This made the 76ers coach Rivers very frightened, and made an emoji.

The 76ers still have Embiid and Harden flying together. Embiid made 12 of 18 shots and scored 37 points, 13 rebounds and 2 assists. After this game, Embiid averaged 33.42 points per game, surpassing Doncic and ranking first in the scoring list.

According to statistics, this is the 112th time that Embiid has scored at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in a single game, surpassing Chamberlain and occupying the second place in the history of the 76ers. The first is Barkley’s 129 times.

