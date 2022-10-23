Original title: The Nets insider is a perfect transformation!The five major data have greatly improved, and the average 16+10 is too strong

The Nets went 1-1 in the first two games of the season, losing by a big margin to the Pelicans in the first game, and then finally won their first win of the season against the Raptors. In these two games, Irving and Durant have played stably. In addition to these two core players, the performance of the inside teenagers is also worthy of recognition.

In the first game, Clarkston played in 24.8 minutes and scored 13 points, 10 rebounds, 1 steal and 2 blocks. Then in the game against the Raptors, he played 33.8 minutes and scored 19 points, 11 rebounds, 1 steal and 4 blocks. The data. In the first two games of this season, Clarkston averaged 16 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1 steal and 3 blocks per game. Among them, the shooting percentage reached 77.8%, and he scored double-doubles in two consecutive games. He is the most stable player in the team.

For the Nets, they don’t have any other candidates inside the new season, only Claxton can support the team’s inside. In the first two games, we can see the progress of the 23-year-old teenager. Last season, he only averaged 8.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. This season, various statistics have improved significantly, and the score has increased. Nearly doubled, rebounding nearly doubled, steals nearly doubled, and blocked shots nearly tripled. The shooting percentage has also increased from 67.4% last season to 77.8%!

It can be said that for the Nets, Claxton's progress is indeed the team's biggest gain this season, and should have the opportunity to completely transform and become the most reliant inside the Nets.

