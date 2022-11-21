Original title: The Nets reversed the Grizzlies 2 consecutive victories: Irving returned to Durant 26+7+7 over Jordan Simmons with 22 points

On November 21, Beijing time, the 2022-23 NBA regular season Nets will play against the Grizzlies at home. Owen lifted the ban and came back, and the Big Three reunited. The three main players of the Grizzlies were absent, and the halftime turned away, leading the Nets. In the third quarter, the Nets completed their overtake. In the final quarter, Yuta Watanabe scored 4 three-pointers in a row.

game review

Irving, who missed 8 consecutive games because of the suspension, officially lifted his ban and returned, Morant truce with a sprained foot, Bain is also recovering from his injury, and the Grizzlies also rested Jaren Jackson Jr. As soon as the game started, the Grizzlies scored 4 points in a row, O’Neal hit a three-pointer, Irving also had a three-pointer, and hit the first goal. Simmons made a hook at the basket, Durant broke through and dunked, Brooks made a jumper, O’Neal made another three-pointer, Adams made a layup, Jones made a three-pointer, the Grizzlies led 15-13, and the Nets suspended. Harris hit a three-pointer, but the Grizzlies scored another 6 points in a row, and the Nets paused again. Back on the court, Brooks made consecutive layups, Curry hit a jumper, then he made another jumper, Simmons made a layup, and the Nets took the lead. The Grizzlies came back from a timeout, Curry hit a jumper again, and Clark responded with a hook. At the end of the first quarter, the Grizzlies led 29-28.

In the second quarter, Simmons hit a hook, Harris made a three-pointer, O’Neal made another three-pointer, and the Grizzlies timed out. The game continued, Mills also had a jumper, Irving made two free throws, Adams counterattacked with an air cut layup, Mills made a layup, Durant and Curry re-entered the court. Simmons made a layup, and the Grizzlies scored 3 three-pointers in a row to overtake. Simmons made another throw, and Durant hit a jumper, complaining that the referee had received a technical foul. Back from the timeout, Brooks hit a three-pointer and the Grizzlies took the lead again. Jones also made a throw, Morris responded with a three-pointer, Conchar hit a three-pointer, halftime ended, and the Grizzlies led 62-57.

Back from the intermission, Harris hit a three-pointer, Brooks hit back with a three-pointer, Simmons made a layup and made 2 plus 1, Irving also had a counter-attack layup, and the Nets bit the score. Irving hit a super long three-pointer, Durant added 2 and 1, and the Nets overtook 68-67. The Grizzlies came back from a timeout, Simmons made a dunk and scored a season high. Adams made 2 plus 1, Simmons made a layup and then a hook, Conchar 2 plus 1, Yuta Watanabe made a layup, Jones made a throw, Irving also had a layup, and was replaced. Durant made a chasing jumper, Morris made a three-pointer, Clark made a tip, and the Grizzlies bit the score. After that, the Grizzlies caught up to 88. Durant made a layup, then made two free throws, Brooks hit back with a layup, Durant made another jumper, and Curry also had a three-pointer. The Nets overtook 96-93.

In the fourth quarter, Curry hit a jumper, Yuta Watanabe also had a three-pointer, Durant stood up and cheered for him, and the Grizzlies paused. Back on the court, Yuta Watanabe hit a three-pointer again, Irving made a layup, and Yuta Watanabe also made a three-pointer, and the audience was boiling. The Grizzlies came back from a timeout, Yuta Watanabe made another three-pointer, Durant made an empty layup, and the Nets led 114-98. Durant made two free throws and surpassed Jordan in 17 consecutive games with 25+ in the opening season. Harris hit another three-pointer and the Grizzlies timed out. With 2 minutes and 39 seconds left, Simmons was off the court, and then Durant and Irving were also replaced. The game entered garbage time ahead of time. In the end, the Nets ushered in a 2-game winning streak.

Nets starting: Durant, O’Neal, Simmons, Harris, Irving

Grizzlies starting: Brooks, Aldama, Adams, Konchar, Jones