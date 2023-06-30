The Nets send Joe Harris and two second picks to the Pistons

The Brooklyn Nets have traded Joe Harris to the Detroit Pistons. Harris has an expiring $19.9 million contract.

The Nets are also sending a 2027 second-round pick via the Dallas Mavs and a 2029 second-round pick via the Bucks to Detroit.

This will allow the Nets to have more freedom on the market and a trade exception.

Nets will create a $19.9M Traded Player Exception and the flexibility to explore more deal-making this summer. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

