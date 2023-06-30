Home » The Nets send Joe Harris and two second picks to the Pistons
The Brooklyn Nets have traded Joe Harris to the Detroit Pistons. Harris has an expiring $19.9 million contract.
The Nets are also sending a 2027 second-round pick via the Dallas Mavs and a 2029 second-round pick via the Bucks to Detroit.
This will allow the Nets to have more freedom on the market and a trade exception.

