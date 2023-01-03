Il neurologo Wilder Penfield he claimed that the brain is the organ of destiny and that the secrets that will determine the future of mankind are kept there. So, it’s at neuroscience that you have to look at to understand how our species is evolving. So we asked for such Antonio CerasaIrib-Cnr neuroscientist, popularizer and author of interesting studies, what are the latest discoveries in this regard.

Doctor Cerasa, you wrote an essay, entitled “Expert Brain”, on how the choice of work shapes our brain. What did she discover?

“In the book I collect a series of studies that I and other colleagues around the world have done on these particular job categories that express nothing but skills. Among the most famous ones such as those of mathematicians or musicians who are the most studied we then have other categories which are those on which there are so many prejudices such as chefs, sommeliers or even basketball players to move on to the more well-known ones such as chess players . All skills that however hide a knowledge that few know. Basically, neuroscientists study the brain that doesn’t work while actually studying the brain of those who become very good at doing a certain thing can reveal other secrets that we don’t know”.

Is it true that the work we choose changes our brain?

“It’s not so much the job we choose as the ability to do certain tasks and do it in a precise way. Because what creates a change in the brain is exercising these skills every day, improving them more and more. That’s the secret.”

What are the special works that have come under your lens?

“The sommelier’s brain that combines sensations with words. The most developed or most trained parts of the brain in the sommelier concern the multisensory pairing that a simple wine produces on all the senses. From that the sommeliers start for the holistic knowledge of wine because they have trained the brain for that type of task. Then I studied the brains of chefs. Also in this case we imagine a little professionalizing job compared to the more canonical ones such as the doctor or the engineer. I’ve actually found that the brains of the Headchefs who run the kitchen are bigger brains than the others. But this diversity does not reside in the job but in the fact of leading a large brigade. If only I cook or drive a person, my brain will be the same as that of the others. Being accustomed to leading a large brigade means being trained to coordinate yourself and the others and everything must be done in a very short time. Here lies their skill and it is here that a change in the structure of the brain manifests itself. I decided to study the chefs when I saw them working live: it wasn’t human to coordinate all those people at those speeds. They are like orchestra conductors”.

Where will our skills take us?

“They will lead us to have a new evolution of our brain which is one of the most important goals we must have at an educational, training and school level. We need to train our brains to become superior, which means being faster at doing multiple things at the same time. This must be our priority. Instead we are at the mercy of our emotions. A smarter brain is a brain capable of controlling and managing emotions”.

Is it true that this habit of using navigators to find the streets is penalizing us?

“A research on London taxi drivers discovered that by training themselves every day to learn new spatial maps they had discovered that they had the area of ​​the brain responsible for memorizing the maps, the hippocampus, more developed than the others. This is because they train each time to find new route strategies. If, on the other hand, we don’t train ourselves to find solutions but delegate to a device, it is obvious that this ability will fail. The brain works by plasticity. The more I train him, the more he grows.”

In one of your essays you spoke of pain as an ancestral mechanism of new production of neurons in the brain…

“Yes, one of the great discoveries that neuroscience has brought is that pain is an incredible form of neurogenesis but for a particular purpose, which concerns the survival of our species, and which is that of memory. That is, when I am in pain that information must be stored for my survival. Pain produces new memory therefore new production of neurons and this at any age. It is a fundamental mechanism that in our culture is seen in a negative way but it is a great form of self-improvement and brain plasticity. I have to learn from pain to find more effective strategies that allow me to better adapt to the external environment”.

What is the role of the neuroscientist today?

“The role of the neuroscientist currently is to inform people of the discoveries made so far to find new forms of mental health. It is not so much the work on the pathology but the prevention of the pathology, especially the psychiatric one. The neuroscientist can give new tools to all social and educational figures who deal with mental health starting from schools. For example, I disseminate information in schools and even today the teachers think that punishment is an educational method. This is pure scientific blasphemy, punishment is perceived by our brains (especially that of teenagers) as humiliation and this in the long run produces worse people. If we want to produce a new adaptive behavior of a boy who does not behave well in class, we need dialogue. Understand why that behavior has occurred, discuss it with the student and provide him with new adaptation strategies that also concern the teacher himself. The punishment produces damage to the psyche that we will carry with us forever”.

Can psychological damage be rehabilitated?

“Of course. We have all the resources to be able to do it but we need suitable tools that current medicine has shown to be effective (such as psychotherapy). But even non-medical ones (such as physical activity, spirituality, yoga) can be considered alternative methods to rehabilitate a psychopathology”.

How does technology affect our life?

“If we are slaves to it, it affects us in a negative way. If we use them actively then they will become a great tool to help mental health”.

Your latest essay entitled “Translational Neuroscience” spoke of the Metaverse as a possible therapeutic aid for neurological and psychological diseases and disorders. Can you explain it to us?

“The technologies that are used in the Metaverse can be useful today to help therapists, neuroscientists, psychiatrists and neurologists in finding new rehabilitation scenarios. The purpose of the Metaverse is to put us in communication within a virtual environment and this, which may seem like a danger, is actually a great resource in the neurorehabilitation field. Today the patient who has organic brain damage is treated individually in gyms if instead he were able to do the same exercises with other patients in a virtual environment we could control him better, adapt the virtual environment to his deficits and allow him a better form of tailor-made rehabilitation”.

What will be our fate as a human species?

“As I said, if we continue to use technological tools passively then we would be increasingly in disarray in our ability to make decisions. Instead, if instead we understand how to use technologies to help us be increasingly effective in our adaptation to the environment, then we will make a new evolutionary leap”.