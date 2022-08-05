Home Sports The new 2022/2023 away shirt is online: color confirmations – PHOTOS
The new 2022/2023 away shirt is online: color confirmations – PHOTOS

The new 2022/2023 away shirt is online: color confirmations – PHOTOS

On the specialized site soccer.com appeared what could be the new away shirt of Inter 22-23

The official presentation was postponed to September, also given the problems with Digitalbits and the delays in payments of the main sponsor. But, in the meantime, some rumors about what could be Inter’s next away shirt are starting to be seen around the web. White, with teal-colored drawings depicting the geography of the world. In fact, the Nerazzurri 22-23 Nike shirt appeared for sale on the soccer.com website. Will this really be? Time a few weeks and we will know. Here’s the picture:

August 4, 2022 (change August 4, 2022 | 17:40)

