The official presentation was postponed to September, also given the problems with Digitalbits and the delays in payments of the main sponsor. But, in the meantime, some rumors about what could be Inter’s next away shirt are starting to be seen around the web. White, with teal-colored drawings depicting the geography of the world. In fact, the Nerazzurri 22-23 Nike shirt appeared for sale on the soccer.com website. Will this really be? Time a few weeks and we will know. Here’s the picture: