the new action camera capable of challenging GoPro

DJI has just unveiled its new action camera, the DJI Osmo Action 4. This camera takes advantage of a larger sensor, a wide dynamic range and a 10-bit D-log profile that is ideal for video editing.

DJI never stops announcing new products. After its DJI Air 3 drone presented last week, the Chinese manufacturer is renewing its range of action cameras this Wednesday with the new DJI Osmo Action 4.

As the name suggests, this new model replaces the DJI Osmo Action 3 which was launched last September. Unsurprisingly, it adopts the same design as the previous version. DJI seems to have put aside the experiments made on previous versions such as the DJI Action 2, which was divided into two distinct blocks.

A much larger sensor

On the front of the DJI Osmo Action 4, we will find the optical block on the right and a return touchscreen, practical for vlogging-style shooting, on the left. Of course, a touchscreen main screen is also placed on the back of the camera.

It is above all on the optical performance that DJI has improved its formula compared to the previous generation. The Chinese manufacturer uses a larger sensor this time in the 1/1.3 inch format, compared to the 1/1.7 inch of the Osmo Action 3. As a result, the pixels of the photos are wider, 2.4 microns per side, up from 1.6 microns so far. This allows for, on paper, better low-light performance, with less digital noise and a wider dynamic range. However, the DJI Osmo Action 4 mounts the same lens with a 155-degree field of view and f/2.8 aperture.

Over a billion colors in video

As for video performance, the DJI Osmo Action 4 does not change the recipe of the previous version, maintaining a maximum definition of 4K at 120p, compared to the 5.3K 60p or 4K 120p of the GoPro Hero 11 Black. DJI’s action camera still benefits from the D-log M profile capable of recording 1 billion colors thanks to its 10-bit quantification. An ideal profile therefore for post-production and color correction. A x2 digital zoom is also offered during recording. Naturally, the camera still takes advantage of the various stabilization functions dear to DJI, with HorizonSteady 360 °. It is also capable of natively capturing video horizontally or vertically. The audio is no different, with three microphones that allow for stereo recording and software reduction of wind noise.

As for ergonomics, DJI claims that the Osmo Action 4 can be used without a case up to 18 meters underwater. It can also film for 150 minutes at -20°C. The autonomy of the DJI Osmo Action 4 in normal conditions can exceed 2 hours and 30 minutes, as declared by the manufacturer. Still with regard to the battery, 18 minutes of charging will recover 80% of the battery.

The DJI Osmo Action 4 has been available since Wednesday. It is offered starting at 429 euros in a standard bundle with an extreme battery, a protective frame, an adhesive base and a fixing screw. However, it should be remembered that the DJI Osmo Action 3 was offered starting from 539 euros.

