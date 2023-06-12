Home » The new Altach trainer should be stable
According to media reports, Joachim Standfest will be the new coach at Cashpoint SCR Altach. As reported by the “Krone” and the “Vorarlberger Nachrichten” on Monday, the previous assistant coach has been promoted to head coach at the table penultimate in the past season in the Admiral Bundesliga.

Standfest succeeds Klaus Schmidt in Altach. He had rejected a continuation of his commitment to the Rheindörflers with reference to an option abroad. Neo-sports director Roland Kirchler spoke out in favor of a “young Austrian” as his successor shortly after he took office.

Together with the new coach, a relegation thriller similar to that of the past season should be avoided. Altach is Standfest’s fourth station as head coach after Sturm II, Amstetten and the U18s of Wiener Austria. The 43-year-old former ÖFB team player gave up his academy post at Wiener Austria in mid-March in order to achieve the mission of staying up in the Bundesliga with Altach together with Schmidt.

