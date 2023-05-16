the new announcement is ready – Sport Marketing News

The CEO of Lega Serie A, Luigi De Siervo, held a press conference today to present the packages relating to the television rights tender, which will be launched by the end of May or the beginning of June. This tender will offer different options, including exclusive rights, co-exclusive rights and free-to-air matches, and will cover a period of five years.

During the meeting, De Siervo also addressed the issue of starting prices for the auction, explaining how they “evolve” over the years.

«A price X over three years grows by 10% in the four-year hypothesis and by a further 10% in the fifth, therefore in total 20% of the initial price».

«The price also includes the value of bars and hotels which is a significant value, while the overall minimum price is the price for which it loses the characteristics of accepting or not accepting. The price is high because it is the one for which the League deprives itself of the right to negotiate. We are talking about a minimum of 1.2 billion euros over three years and 1.44 billion over five years», has spiegato De Servant.