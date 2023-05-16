Home » the new announcement is ready – Sport Marketing News
Sports

the new announcement is ready – Sport Marketing News

by admin
the new announcement is ready – Sport Marketing News

The CEO of Lega Serie A, Luigi De Siervo, held a press conference today to present the packages relating to the television rights tender, which will be launched by the end of May or the beginning of June. This tender will offer different options, including exclusive rights, co-exclusive rights and free-to-air matches, and will cover a period of five years.

During the meeting, De Siervo also addressed the issue of starting prices for the auction, explaining how they “evolve” over the years.

«A price X over three years grows by 10% in the four-year hypothesis and by a further 10% in the fifth, therefore in total 20% of the initial price».

«The price also includes the value of bars and hotels which is a significant value, while the overall minimum price is the price for which it loses the characteristics of accepting or not accepting. The price is high because it is the one for which the League deprives itself of the right to negotiate. We are talking about a minimum of 1.2 billion euros over three years and 1.44 billion over five years», has spiegato De Servant.

See also  Hunt for Chievo's jewels and Parma have secured Tutino to aim high

You may also like

I don’t think too much about the future

Draw against Nuremberg – Magdeburg celebrates relegation

Juve, Pogba’s season between injuries and appearances

Football broadcast: Investors offer 1.8 billion euros for...

Premier League: the most valuable roses in the...

NBA professional Ja Morant can probably be seen...

Cannes Film Festival 2023: at the start with...

The Zhejiang Men’s Basketball Super League is about...

NBA draft: San Antonio Spurs can select super...

Inter in the Champions League 2023 final: tickets...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy