The new axis of Eintracht Frankfurt

The new axis of Eintracht Frankfurt

New: Robin Koch (right) and Ellyes Skhiri Image: dpa

Kevin Trapp, Robin Koch, Ellyes Skhiri and Mario Götze: Eintracht coach Dino Toppmöller relies on them giving the team support and structure – can that work?

Endurance test for Wetzlar. This Saturday the city should be bursting at the seams. Harmony is coming – and it’s not just a big challenge for FSV Braunfels. The group league club has the privilege of being the first test match opponent of the new Eintracht. The game starts at 3:30 p.m. in the Wetzlar stadium. At least 6000 spectators are expected – and a lot of problems on the way there, because important roads are closed.

Remove obstacles in your way to have a clear view of new perspectives. It is part of the strategy of those responsible in Frankfurt. Sports director Markus Krösche and trainer Dino Toppmöller immediately agreed: When it starts again after the summer break, the team should be more or less complete. Toppmöller, 42 years old, is a rookie before his debut season in the Bundesliga. Important for working with his professionals: “I like to have players in the central positions who have already experienced a lot.”

