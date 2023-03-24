Of Michele Cappello – editorial staff gianlucadimarzio.com

The Nerazzurri moved ahead of the player, followed by more than a year. An observer from Inter was present in Naples and relations with the Tigre are excellent

Mancini’s call, his debut in the blue as owner, the goal after 60 minutes. And now the dream Inter which seems to become something more than a simple suggestion. It’s Mateo’s last crazy week retegui

, who went from wearing the Tiger shirt to finding himself in Naples, with the Italy shirt, as a protagonist. And perhaps he will also be the protagonist of the next market session.



«

He grew up following Bobo

Vieri

, now he is in love with Lautaro

Martinez». Word of dad Carlos, who in recent days has revealed his son’s idols. And it is no coincidence that with the Tiger he wears the number 32, Vieri’s historic number. The nerazzurri for Mateo it seems written in destiny. Inter, on the other hand, is not new to fishing in Argentina, a country with which there is a very deep football bond.

The management moved early for the attacker, much appreciated and not from today. Interest in him has been alive for more than a year: that of Naples was only the last of the many matches in which he has been closely observed. The presence of Darius Sleeping the MaradonaIndeed, it is no coincidence. With Dzeko heading towards the end of his career and Lukaku’s future still to be written, Italy’s new striker could be right up his alley for the Nerazzurri. See also Treviso Basket is back on the market: the American Erick Green is taken

With the Tiger, relations are excellent: the two clubs have already worked together on the occasion of the loan of Facundo Colidio. In June, the Argentine club will redeem officially Retegui from Boca Juniors (who will keep the right to 50% on future resale) for approx 2 and a half million. Then, we will think about the future. The road will be long, and after the goal on his debut for the blue, the demands could rise. With one certainty: Inter will start in pole position.