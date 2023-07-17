The new Bologna shirts by Macron

Can the seasons of a fan’s life be marked by the memories and emotions triggered by his team’s shirt? If you ask a fan of Bologna FC 1909, the answer will certainly be yes. Red and blue run through the veins of those who feel part of this team and its history. Each season is characterized by a new shirt, a shirt that has always been present in every moment of the life of the rossoblù fans. So will the new Home and Away shirts for the 2023-24 season.

Two shirts that represent tradition but also stylistic innovation. A design inspired by the world of fashion, in continuity with the kits of the 22-23 season, characterized in this case by an allover pattern formed by BFC logos arranged diagonally. The shared commitment between the club and the technical sponsor towards the environment and sustainability also continues, with the use of Eco Fabric, 100% from recycled plastic, for the production of the match kits.

The new ‘Home’ has a blue knit polo collar with a V-neck. The shirt has four vertical red and blue bands inside which, tone on tone, in embossed graphics, there are the Bologna FC 1909 logos. The sleeves are blue with a red border, the internal back collar is customized with the writing “LO SQUADRON THAT MAKES THE WORLD SHAKE”, the Macron logo and the writing ‘Designed in Bologna’ which certifies that each garment is conceived, designed and developed in the headquarters of the technical sponsor. The writing “WE ARE ONE”, the club’s identifying claim, is printed in red on the external back neck. On the chest, in silicone print, the Bologna FC 1909 logo on the left, and the Macron Hero in white on the right. In the centre, in white, the logo of the new main partner of the Saputo club. The shorts are white with a red diagonal band on the front right thigh that changes to blue on the left back. The blue socks have the word BOLOGNA in front of them in red, the same color as the V placed on the calf.

The ‘Away’ version is white with a knit polo collar. The particular pattern with embossed logos is present on the sleeves, with a red border on the right and blue on the left, and on the external back neck. The away kit is characterized by a red and blue diagonal band, starting from the left shoulder along the entire length of the shirt, with a thin white line inside. The band is only interrupted at chest height in the space dedicated to the main partner Saputo. The internal back neck is personalized as in the Home and also in this case, in the external bezel under the collar, there is the writing “WE ARE ONE” in red. The Bologna FC 1909 logo is in the center so as not to overlap the diagonal band, on the right is the blue silicone Macron Hero. The shorts are blue with a red diagonal band on the thigh both front and back. The socks are white with a blue upper edge, like the BOLOGNA writing is blue, while the V on the calf is red.

The new two 2023-2024 kits have a Body Fit fit. The main fabric used is Eco Fabric, specifically EcoSirenaLight and the presence of the Eco Micromesh panel on the back makes the garments lighter and more breathable. The new kits are available for pre-order from today on the online stores bolognafcstore.com and macron.com and in the Macron Sports Hub of the city, and will soon be available in the Bologna FC 1909 Official Stores.

