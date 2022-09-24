Original title: The new CBA season will start on October 10 and the regular season will be increased to 42 rounds

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 23 (Reporter Cao Yibo) The Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) held a press conference for the 2022-2023 season in Beijing on the 23rd, announcing that the new season will officially start on October 10.

The 9 rounds of the first stage of the regular season of the CBA League of the new season will be held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province in the form of a tournament system. The venues will be arranged in the Huanglong Sports Center and Hangzhou Gymnasium. In the follow-up games, we will actively promote the restoration of the home and away game system based on the epidemic prevention and control situation and the guidance of higher-level units.

The regular season rounds will be increased from 38 rounds in the 2021-2022 season to 42 rounds. The 20 participating teams will be divided into 4 groups in a serpentine arrangement according to the final ranking of the previous season, with 5 teams in each group, according to the three rounds in the group. . The competition will be played in a double round-robin format outside the group, and the top 12 will enter the playoffs. The playoffs are scheduled to begin in early April 2023.

In terms of foreign aid policy, during the regular season, the bottom four teams in the last season can use foreign aid “4 quarters and 5 people”, other teams use “4 quarters and 4 people”, and all teams during the playoffs use “4 quarters and 4 people”. people”. Each team can register up to 4 foreign players at the same time, and each game can register up to 4 foreign players.

The registration and transfer of players in the new season was also announced on the same day. There were 63 players who registered for the CBA league for the first time, of which 20 were generated by the rookie player selection meeting, and 43 were trained by the club itself; 33 players were traded by each club, including 13 transfers. 15 free agents were signed, 2 exclusive signing rights were transferred, and 3 were loaned.

At the press conference, Yao Ming, chairman of the Chinese Basketball Association and chairman of the CBA Company, who was accompanying the Chinese women’s basketball team in the World Cup in Australia, delivered a video speech.

Earlier this month, the CBA League released the new season slogan: When the fire is up to me.

