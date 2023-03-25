Il market incoming of Milan everything will have to be built. The Rossoneri will try to strengthen themselves without turning their backs on the line that up to now has been adopted by the managers: therefore there will be no crazy spending. Conditions that do not exclude a possible interest from the Rossoneri in a former Serie A player, that is Alvaro MorataSpanish striker currently in force at theAltetico Madrid and already known in Italy for the double experience at Juventus.

🔴⚫ Milan, what a deal the purchase of Alvaro Morata

The conditions are all there. The technical approval is there and the price is not unattainable. Morata see your contract with i Colchoneros expire in June 2024, with just one season to go, Atletico couldn’t ask for more than 15-20 million.

⚫🔵 Idea Inter, Aubameyang to parameter zero

Also l’Inter think about strengthening the offensive department, with lautaro martinez fixed point from which to start again. Correa did not convince, Dzeko could remain as a luxury reserve while Luke he hasn’t made enough to justify the expense of his buyout or even his salary. That’s why buying a new tip is pretty much a given.

And precisely in this sense – according to the latest updates of transfer market – Marotta would have put in the crosshairs Pierre-Emerick Aubameyangstriker of Chelsea. In the event of Lukaku’s non-renewal of the loan, the Nerazzurri would aim for the Gabonese forward, a player who falls within Inter’s parameters: he is a free transfer and has international experience.

⚪⚫ Juventus restarts from the young: 4 signings from Serie A

The new course of Juventus he will need to start over as young players who will reduce corporate costs, which have become unsustainable in recent years. That’s why the Juventus management is already working to form a list of potential purchases for next season: all young and with limited salarieswho can guarantee a solid and rosy future for Juventus.

Marco was identified in goal Meatballs for later Szczesnycontacts have already been established with Atalanta and with the entourage of the born 2000 goalkeeper now on loan to Cremonese. With Atalanta we are also working to strengthen the defense, the name is that of Giorgio Scalvini: defender born in 2003, already a fixed point for Gasperini and which is not only Juventus. To strengthen the midfield, the profile identified is that of Davide Frattesi of the Sassuolo which in recent seasons is establishing itself in our championship and on which there is also the Roma.

In attack instead, in case of departure of Dusan Vlahovicthe main focus is Rasmus Hojlund dell’Atalanta but among the alternatives there is also the name of Gianluca Scam which could leave the West Ham.