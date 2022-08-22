player

Compared to the initial weekend program, no double sessions today at Fortunati for Pavia, before tomorrow’s friendly match in Castel San Giovanni, but yesterday a harder training session. Both Sarzi (shoulder contusion) and Garcia (muscle fatigue) are not available for the race with the Castellana Audax. A Pavia that disputes the third test after two consecutive victories with Fanfulla (2-0) and Luese (1-0). «I would sign up if it were always like this, victories and without conceding goals – smiles the new Pavia goalkeeper, the Milanese Matteo Cincilla, 28 years old in October and with a curriculum of experience in higher categories -. I had Stramaccioni as a coach at Inter Primavera and with him I also made three benches in Serie A and one in the Europa League. Then later I went to Parma in the season that ended with the bankruptcy of the club. I continued with two years in Renate, an interlude in Savona before returning to Renate for another two seasons. Then Ravenna, Gozzano in D where we won the championship and last season I stayed in D at Castellanzese ». How was the call of Pavia born? «For me it is the first championship of Excellence. I had no acquaintances in Pavia but I trusted the director Luca Sacco, of whom I trust people have spoken very well to me – adds Cincilla -. Then I had Pavia when he was in C, and I faced him as an opponent, and many players waged the “war” to come and play here. Squares and clubs like Pavia in Excellence have nothing to do with it: both for the city and for the fans and the structures where I am training and that I did not have in other clubs of D or C. My hope is with Pavia to go back category. We also need the public and I saw a good response in the first two friendlies we won considering we were in the middle of August. It is not rhetorical to say that the fans are the 12th man on the pitch and when an opponent comes to Fortunati he will hear it. As well as a large and hot fans away from home is stimulating for us and also affects the opponents “.

A week after the start of the Italian Cup, how is the almost 100% renewed team? “A good group is being born, the climate is positive,” concludes the Pavia goalkeeper. –

EV